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Amicura X1 Max Smart Cat Litter Box:AliExpress France Official Warehouse, Litter Box at One Click

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 September 2026 – Amicura, innovative brand in the smart pet products sector, today announced that its flagship product, the X1 Max fully automatic smart cat litter box, is now officially available for shipment from the AliExpress France official certified warehouse, providing faster localized delivery services to consumers in France and across European countries.

The product is a newly launched upgraded open-style model, designed specifically for large cats and multi-cat households, Equipped with a 16-sensor safety system, enhanced odor-sealing technology, and APP-based smart control, the X1 Max aims to address everyday pet care challenges through intelligent solutions.

Designed for Large Cats and Multi-Cat Households

X1 Max features a 60L interior space, accommodating large breeds such as Maine Coons and Ragdolls, allowing them to turn around freely and use the litter box comfortably. Paired with an 8L waste container, it significantly reduces cleaning frequency, making it particularly suitable for multi-cat households.

16 Sensors for Multi-Layer Safety Protection

The product is equipped with 16 sensors, including 4 weight sensors, 4 Hall effect sensors, 6 infrared sensors, and 1 current sensor. This system accurately detects when a cat enters or exits, and automatically stops the cleaning cycle upon detecting anomalies (such as a cat approaching or motor overload) to prevent safety risks like pinching.

Upgraded Odor Control – Sealed Deodorization & Silent Operation

The X1 Max utilizes a high-density brush seal that compresses waste securely, minimizing odor spread at the source. With an operating noise level below 32 decibels, it runs more quietly than a normal conversation.

APP Remote Control & Health Monitoring

The device connects via 2.4GHz Wi-Fi to a dedicated mobile application. Users can remotely set cleaning schedules, adjust cleaning modes, receive waste bin full alerts, and view each cat’s usage frequency and duration records – providing valuable data reference for pet health management.

Availability
Sales Platform: AliExpress–Redroad Store
Price: €185.39 (Reference price: €218.33),free shipping from France warehouse
Early Bird Limited Offer: 4 units only (at super low price)

BUY IT NOW:
https://de.aliexpress.com/item/1005012398938788.html
https://de.aliexpress.com/item/1005012399226255.html
https://de.aliexpress.com/item/1005012946800638.html
https://de.aliexpress.com/item/1005009530743037.html

Contact Email: [email protected]

Hashtag: #Amicura

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Amicura

Amicura develops smart pet devices focused on safety, functionality, and user convenience, offering reliable solutions for pet owners worldwide.

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