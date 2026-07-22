BankDhofar earns 2026 workplace certification

BankDhofar has secured the Best Place to Work 2026 certification, strengthening its position among Oman’s employers investing in staff development, workplace technology and national talent.

The certification was awarded by the UK-based Best Places to Work organisation following an assessment of the bank’s human resources practices and employee feedback. The evaluation examined organisational culture, job satisfaction, leadership, communication, career development and the alignment of workforce policies with business objectives.

BankDhofar said it recorded strong results across indicators covering professional growth, leadership effectiveness, internal communication and employee experience. The bank did not disclose its overall score, the number of employees who took part in the survey or the individual ratings achieved in each category.

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The certification programme uses an employee survey and an assessment of human resources policies to evaluate participating organisations. Its employee questionnaire contains 36 questions covering eight dimensions, including leadership, compensation, benefits, teamwork, engagement, workplace procedures and corporate social responsibility.

The award comes as banks across the Gulf compete for professionals with expertise in digital banking, cybersecurity, data analysis, compliance and risk management. Financial institutions are also under pressure to retain skilled employees while expanding mobile services, automating internal operations and adapting to tighter regulatory requirements.

Dr Khalid bin Salem Al Hamdani, head of the Human Resources Group at BankDhofar, said the certification represented international recognition of the bank’s efforts to build a workplace based on empowerment, development and innovation.

“We firmly believe that our employees are the cornerstone of the bank’s success, and we remain committed to investing in their growth and providing opportunities that enable them to achieve both professional and personal excellence,” he said.

BankDhofar has expanded its employee training infrastructure through its Performance Academy, which was established in 2017. The academy provides classroom and technology-assisted learning, along with a simulated banking branch where employees can practise customer-facing and operational tasks before taking up branch responsibilities.

The bank has also introduced leadership programmes aimed at preparing employees for senior roles. Forty staff members graduated from one such programme in November 2025 after completing training designed to strengthen decision-making, strategic thinking and management capabilities.

Its Ruwad programme, launched several years ago, focuses on preparing graduates for careers in banking. Such initiatives support Oman’s broader policy of increasing employment opportunities for citizens and developing a workforce capable of meeting the demands of a diversified, technology-led economy.

More than 94 per cent of BankDhofar’s senior and middle-management positions were held by Omanis by September 2025. Earlier disclosures placed the bank’s overall Omanisation rate above 90 per cent, reflecting the financial sector’s role as one of the leading employers of national talent.

The bank has also been recognised by Oman’s Ministry of Labour for organisational innovation and change management. The Oman Society for Human Resource Management commended its use of digital systems in workforce administration, while the bank received a private-sector award for digital transformation in human resources.

Technology has become a central part of employee management within the organisation. BankDhofar has automated a large proportion of staff services and benefits, while digital learning platforms allow employees to access courses and professional resources outside conventional training sessions.

These measures are increasingly important as customer expectations reshape banking jobs. Routine transactions are moving towards mobile applications, digital payment systems and self-service channels, requiring branch employees to focus more heavily on advisory services, problem-solving and complex customer needs.

BankDhofar operates personal, corporate, small-business and Islamic banking services and has one of Oman’s largest branch and service networks. The institution is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Oman.

The workplace certification adds an employer-branding dimension to the bank’s business strategy. Recognition of employee satisfaction can support recruitment and retention, although certifications based partly on internal surveys represent a snapshot of workforce sentiment rather than a permanent measure of working conditions.