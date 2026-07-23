Aldar launches first homes at Yas Point

Aldar has launched The Canopies, the first residential community within its AED6 billion Yas Point waterfront development on the northern shore of Yas Island.

The project will comprise 592 apartments spread across six mid-rise buildings, with sales scheduled to begin on July 29. Studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom homes will be offered in a park-centred setting designed to link private residences with landscaped outdoor areas and the wider waterfront.

The Canopies marks the opening residential phase of Yas Point, a 600,000-square-metre mixed-use destination planned to accommodate about 5,000 residents. The broader masterplan will include 1,600 homes, a five-star resort, branded residences, an international school, shops, restaurants, leisure facilities and public recreational spaces.

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More than 10,000 square metres of The Canopies will be allocated to landscaped open space. The development will feature shaded walking routes, gardens, outdoor wellness areas and communal spaces intended to support a walkable neighbourhood.

Residents will also have access to two resort-style swimming pools with children’s splash pads, two fully equipped gyms and integrated retail and food and beverage outlets. Private outdoor areas and layouts intended to strengthen the connection between interiors and surrounding green spaces form part of the design.

A central amenity known as The Canopy Club will combine social, work and wellness facilities. It will include a private residents’ lounge, multipurpose rooms, co-working spaces, a gym, yoga and tai chi areas, an outdoor kitchen, barbecue facilities, a dining terrace and children’s play zones.

The development will sit within walking distance of a 700-metre waterfront promenade planned as one of Yas Point’s principal public attractions. The promenade will include beachside dining, retail outlets and spaces for water activities. Yas Point will also contain the first beach on the northern side of Yas Island.

The wider destination has been designed around a park-to-sea route connecting residential areas with the coastline. Three main public parks will anchor a network of pedestrian paths, cycling routes, neighbourhood gardens and waterfront walkways. The largest, Lea Park, will cover about 60,000 square metres.

Open-water activities such as kayaking and windsurfing are planned alongside quieter beach areas. Water taxi services are also included in the masterplan, reflecting a broader effort to improve movement between Yas Point and other parts of the island.

The Canopies will be located close to Yas Mall, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Yas Links Abu Dhabi and Yas Marina Circuit. The planned Disney theme park and Sphere entertainment venue are expected to strengthen the island’s appeal to residents, tourists and property investors.

Road access will connect the community with Zayed International Airport, central Abu Dhabi and Dubai through the E11 motorway. Future transport infrastructure within Yas Island is also expected to support links between Yas Point, Yas Acres, Yas Riva and nearby attractions.

An international school capable of accommodating about 3,600 students will form part of the wider Yas Point project. Its inclusion signals Aldar’s intention to position the destination as a permanent family community rather than a development driven mainly by hospitality and short-term visitors.

The launch follows strong demand for Aldar’s other residential developments on Yas Island. Yas Park Place generated more than AED800 million after 80 per cent of the homes released during its initial sales phase were bought. Buyers living outside the UAE and expatriate residents accounted for 54 per cent of sales, while UAE nationals represented 46 per cent.

New customers made up 83 per cent of purchasers at Yas Park Place, while two-thirds of buyers were under the age of 45. The figures indicated that demand was extending beyond Aldar’s established customer base and attracting younger investors from markets including China, Taiwan, Jordan and the United Kingdom.

Another Yas Island development, The Orchids at Yas Acres, sold out during its launch and generated more than AED680 million. The performance has encouraged Aldar to expand the range of mid-rise apartments, villas and waterfront homes available across the island.