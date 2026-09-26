Binance opens bStocks access to UAE users

Binance has opened its bStocks service to eligible users in the UAE, giving them round-the-clock access to tokenised securities linked to selected US shares and exchange-traded funds from as little as $5.

The offering broadens the cryptocurrency platform’s reach beyond digital assets by allowing users to trade products tied to companies including Tesla and Nvidia. Binance said bStocks are designed to provide economic exposure to the underlying securities while operating within a blockchain-based trading framework.

The products are issued by BTech Holdings Limited, a Binance group affiliate registered in Abu Dhabi Global Market. Each bStock is intended to be backed on a one-for-one basis by a corresponding US-listed security held through regulated custody arrangements.

Holders do not directly own shares in the underlying companies. Binance’s product documents state that bStocks do not confer shareholder status, voting rights, inspection rights or other rights normally attached to direct ownership of listed equities. Dividend and other corporate-action treatment is handled through the structure set out in the relevant product documentation.

The service is available only to eligible users in permitted jurisdictions and is offered on a secondary-market basis. Binance has said the securities are issued under an approved prospectus in Abu Dhabi Global Market and have been admitted to the Financial Services Regulatory Authority’s official list.

Trading is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, unlike conventional US equity markets, which operate during defined sessions. That extended access is intended to let users respond to market movements outside standard exchange hours, although Binance warns that liquidity and pricing conditions can differ when the underlying market is closed.

The platform also allows fractional exposure, reducing the amount needed to gain economic exposure to higher-priced shares. Binance says users can begin from $5, making it possible to build positions without purchasing the equivalent of a full share.

At launch, bStocks included products linked to Nvidia, Tesla, Micron Technology, Circle Internet Group and Sandisk, with additional securities introduced in subsequent listings. Binance has also added products tied to companies such as Apple, Amazon, Netflix, PayPal, IBM and Broadcom, as well as selected ETFs.

Eligible users can trade bStocks on Binance’s spot market and, where supported, withdraw the tokens to compatible wallets on BNB Smart Chain. The tokens can also be used across supported decentralised finance applications, subject to product rules, eligibility requirements and the risks associated with transferring assets outside a centralised platform.

Binance says transactions involving bStocks can settle on-chain rapidly, while conversions between supported securities and corresponding bStocks may be available at a one-for-one ratio under specified conditions. Redemption, custody, corporate actions, taxes, fees and operational limits remain subject to the issuer’s terms.

ADGM records show BTech Holdings has approved 2026 prospectuses covering certificates over shares and other instruments, while the regulator’s official list includes bStocks tied to a widening range of companies and funds. The securities trade on Nest Exchange Limited, according to the FSRA list, providing a regulated venue for the tokenised products.

For UAE users, the rollout brings together crypto trading and market-linked securities within the same application. Binance has also enabled direct dirham deposits and withdrawals for eligible customers, giving users another route for funding accounts without first moving money through an external crypto service, subject to account verification and applicable product eligibility requirements locally.

The launch comes as major cryptocurrency platforms seek a larger role in tokenised real-world assets, a segment that aims to represent conventional financial instruments such as equities, bonds and funds on blockchain networks. Tokenisation can enable fractionalisation, around-the-clock transfer and programmable settlement, but it also creates additional layers of issuer, custody, regulatory and technology risk.

Binance cautions that bStocks are not US brokerage accounts or bank deposits and are not covered by US Securities Investor Protection Corporation protection or Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance. Investors therefore depend on the legal structure of the product, the issuer and the associated custody arrangements.