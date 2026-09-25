From Holiday Getaways to Meaningful Journeys: How Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort Is Reshaping the Festive Season

PHUKET, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 September 2026 – As travellers increasingly seek meaningful ways to celebrate the festive season,is unveiling its festive programme, blending international traditions with Phuket’s culture, cuisine and community through culinary experiences, a community-inspired Christmas Market and signature beachfront celebrations.

According to the Mastercard Economics Institute’s Travel Trends report, purpose-driven travel, including culinary discovery and cultural immersion, is becoming an increasingly important driver of destination choice, as travellers seek authentic experiences and meaningful connections. Luxury hospitality is therefore evolving beyond traditional festive events to create celebrations that connect guests more deeply with the destinations they visit.

“Today’s travellers are looking for more than a holiday. They seek thoughtfully curated experiences that unlock the destination, inspire discovery and create meaningful connections with the people they travel with,” said Jirarat Ninpradub, General Manager of Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort. “Our festive programme celebrates the joy of the season alongside Phuket’s unique culture, flavours and creativity, allowing guests to discover the destination in an authentic and memorable way.”

Throughout December until January 4, 2027, Ocean Kitchen Lawn will host Tuesdays’ Mai Khao Fisherman Market, Thursdays’ Beach BBQ evenings and authentic Thai cuisine, plus live Muay Thai demonstrations, traditional dance, and fire shows every Saturday. J’s Restaurant will offer Asian and International-themed buffets on Mondays and Fridays, alongside a festive Afternoon Tea featuring seasonal pastries and Le Méridien’s signature coffee.

On Christmas Day, the resort’s Christmas Market will showcase handcrafted products by local artisans and resort associates, seasonal treats and live music, combining the charm of a European festive village with Phuket’s distinctive creativity. The market reflects the resort’s commitment to local craftsmanship and community partnerships, giving guests another way to discover Phuket while celebrating the season.

The celebrations culminate in two signature beachfront events. Christmas Eve features an international festive buffet with premium seafood, live cooking stations, Christmas carols, a Santa Giveaway and entertainment beneath the stars. On New Year’s Eve, The Andaman Lumina Soirée transforms Mai Khao Beach with immersive performances, live music, DJs, LED and fire shows, exceptional dining and a spectacular fireworks display welcoming 2027.

By bringing together festive traditions with Phuket’s culture, cuisine and community, Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort continues offering guests a celebration experience that embraces both the season and the destination.

For more information on additional offers, visit Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort Official Website.

Hashtag: #LeMéridienPhuketMaiKhaoBeachResort

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort

Set along the tranquil shores of Mai Khao Beach, one of Phuket’s most unspoiled coastlines, Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort offers a relaxed beachfront retreat just 15 minutes from Phuket International Airport. The resort brings together contemporary design, intuitive service, and a curated approach to lifestyle experiences, providing a calm alternative to the island’s busier tourist hubs.

The resort features spacious rooms and suites across 14 categories, with views of tropical gardens or the Andaman Sea, designed to balance comfort and privacy. With expansive grounds and family-friendly facilities, it welcomes couples, families, and groups seeking a more unhurried stay.