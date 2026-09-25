Amari Koh Samui and OZO Chaweng Samui invite active travellers to fill their trip with more of the experiences they love

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 September 2026 – A race or sporting event may be the reason to pack a bag and set off, but the enjoyment of a trip need not end at the finish line. For today’s travellers, physical activity, rest, good food, time by the sea and moments with the people they travel with can all be part of the same journey.

From late 2026 into 2027, Koh Samui offers several events around which active travellers can plan a trip. These include Koh Tan Eco Trail 2026 on 3–4 October 2026 and Samui Trail 2026 on 7–8 November 2026, as well as the Samui Regatta, which is expected to return in May 2027.

These events may be the starting point, but the moments before and after the competition help make the trip complete: preparing for the event, exploring the island, enjoying a meal after an active day, or spending a day with nothing on the schedule but relaxing by the sea.

ONYX Hospitality Group invites active travellers to experience Samui through two stays with distinct characters. OZO Chaweng Samui suits those who want to keep enjoying Chaweng’s energy after the event, while Amari Koh Samui offers space to slow down and spend unhurried time by the sea, alone or with loved ones.

OZO Chaweng Samui — Enjoy Every Activity and Keep Going All Day

For those who believe a holiday does not have to mean sitting still, OZO Chaweng Samui offers a comfortable base on Chaweng Beach where an active day can unfold naturally. After a good night’s sleep, guests might start the morning with a workout at TONE Fitness, head out for a run around the island or spend time by the sea with a favourite book. Later, they can relax beside the pool with a cold drink from BEACH Bar before deciding what to do next.

After a day of activity, STACKed Burger Samui turns a meal into another enjoyable part of the trip. Its comfort food and relaxed atmosphere make it a place to sit down together, share dishes, talk about the day or mark crossing the finish line with a small celebration.

The trip is for more than athletes and competitors. Friends, couples and families travelling with them can shape their own days too. One person might explore Chaweng while another relaxes by the pool or walks along the beach, before they meet again in the evening.

OZO’s appeal lies in giving everyone the freedom to enjoy Samui in their own way, then come back together to share the Good Vibes.

Amari Koh Samui — Make the Most of Your Time Away, Your Way

Travel offers opportunities to discover new things and try new experiences. Just as valuable is the chance to return, rest, recharge and spend time doing what you enjoy. Amari Koh Samui invites guests to turn the hours after exploring the island and taking part in activities into a restful stay. Its beachfront setting, leafy surroundings and attentive service offer room to pause, recharge and spend time alone or with travelling companions.

After an activity filled morning, the rest of the day can move at a gentler pace. Guests might take a walk by the sea, relax beside the pool, spend time caring for their body and mind, or discover another part of Samui before meeting again over a meal. Options include an easygoing meal at Amaya Food Gallery, where Asian favourites meet a delicious variety of international flavours., or dinner at Prego Italian Restaurant, which serves Italian dishes and authentic Italian style pizza in a welcoming setting.

During the day, Amaya Café offers a place to stop for coffee, tea or a light bite. Guests can then end the evening by the sea at Amaya Bar, with a cold drink, the breeze and the night-time atmosphere.

For couples, this might be a day without a packed itinerary, when simply spending time together is enough. Family members of different ages can each choose what they enjoy, from a breezy walk to time in the pool. Friends can also go their separate ways for a while: one might hire a car to explore the island while another relaxes with a treatment at Breeze Spa, before they reunite to share their stories in the evening.

Recharging can mean more than taking a break. It can mean having the time and space to return to what we enjoy, from the activities we want to try and the meals we want to savour to moments with the people with whom we want to share the journey.

When the Competition Is Just the Beginning of the Story

One trip does not have to offer the same experience to everyone. Some people travel to Samui to beat their personal best. Others want to experience nature, while someone else may simply want a beautiful sea, white sand, good food and an unhurried holiday.

What gives a journey meaning is the freedom for each person to spend time doing what they enjoy, alongside moments when everyone comes back together to share their stories and experiences.

This reflects More of What You Love, ONYX Hospitality Group’s approach to creating experiences. It is grounded in the belief that a great journey should give each person room to choose what they love, from relaxation, food and activities to discovering a destination and spending time with travelling companions.

In the end, the finish line may be just one moment in the trip. What makes Samui memorable may be everything that happens before and after it, and all the moments shared along the way.

The trip reflects More of What You Love by giving each person the freedom to bring more of what they enjoy into a journey together.

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About ONYX Hospitality Group

ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands – Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence – catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.

More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com