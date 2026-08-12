Binghatti faces ratings review as liquidity weakens

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Moody’s Ratings has placed Binghatti Holding Ltd’s Ba3 rating on review for downgrade, signalling rising concern over the Dubai developer’s liquidity and its ability to generate sufficient cash as major debt obligations approach.

The action covers Binghatti’s Ba3 corporate family rating and Ba3-PD probability of default rating. The company previously carried a stable outlook. The review reflects a sharp deterioration in unrestricted liquidity during the first half of 2026 and uncertainty over the timing of project-related cash inflows during the next 12 to 18 months.

Unrestricted cash fell to about AED393 million at the end of June from AED597 million at December 2025. Binghatti also recorded free cash outflows of about AED1.5 billion during the first six months of the year. The weakening comes as the developer continues an aggressive expansion programme across Dubai’s residential market.

The pressure is particularly significant because Binghatti has a sukuk maturing in February 2027. The 9.625% senior unsecured instrument has an outstanding value of about $500 million, equivalent to roughly AED1.84 billion. Its approaching maturity makes access to cash and debt markets an important factor in the company’s credit profile.

The ratings review will assess Binghatti’s ability to strengthen its liquidity through property sales, customer collections and scheduled project handovers. It will also examine whether the company can retain reliable access to capital markets as regional geopolitical uncertainty continues to affect financing conditions.

Binghatti maintains that expected corporate cash inflows from project handovers, alongside substantial balances held in project escrow accounts, provide enough flexibility to meet the February 2027 obligation. It expects about AED2.4 billion of corporate cash inflows from scheduled handovers through 2026 and has reported around AED10.2 billion held in escrow balances.

The distinction between total cash and unrestricted corporate liquidity has become increasingly important. Escrow funds collected from property buyers are generally tied to specific developments and their construction requirements. They therefore cannot automatically be treated in the same way as unrestricted cash available for corporate debt repayment.

The review marks a significant change from the position earlier this year. Moody’s had affirmed Binghatti’s Ba3 rating with a stable outlook in March, when the company highlighted substantial available liquidity and strong sales coverage across projects under construction.

Fitch Ratings had already placed Binghatti’s ratings and debt instruments on Rating Watch Negative in March, reflecting heightened geopolitical risk and the potential effect on Dubai property demand, construction schedules, customer payments and capital-market access. The two rating actions increase scrutiny of the developer’s funding strategy as it expands its project pipeline.

Binghatti continues to report strong earnings despite the liquidity concerns. Net profit rose 64% year on year to AED3 billion in the first half of 2026, from AED1.82 billion a year earlier. Revenue reached about AED9.5 billion, while EBITDA stood at approximately AED3.8 billion.

Its revenue backlog reached AED17.3 billion at the end of the first half, while its development backlog stood at about AED44.2 billion. The company has more than 100 projects with a portfolio value exceeding AED100 billion and operates across affordable, premium and ultra-luxury housing.

The figures underline the difference between accounting profitability and immediately available cash. Property developers can report strong earnings while experiencing significant working-capital requirements because expenditure on land acquisition and construction often precedes the release of customer payments from escrow accounts.

Binghatti has expanded rapidly through large project launches and branded developments involving Mercedes-Benz, Bugatti and Jacob & Co. Its strategy has also moved beyond individual residential towers into large master-planned communities, increasing the scale of capital required for land, construction and infrastructure.

The developer entered 2026 from a strong growth base. Revenue for 2025 almost doubled to AED12.43 billion and net profit climbed 96% to AED3.58 billion. Total assets reached AED24.37 billion and equity more than doubled to AED6.78 billion.