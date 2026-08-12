Woman held after objects thrown at Shivaji statue

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A woman was handed over to police after allegedly throwing a slipper and stones at a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune’s Sasane Nagar area, triggering anger among residents and a wider debate over the response to the incident.

CCTV footage from the site in Hadapsar showed the woman approaching the statue and throwing objects towards it. The statue was enclosed within a protective glass structure, which remained intact despite being struck. Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media on Tuesday, August 11.

Residents subsequently traced the woman and confronted her. Separate videos showed some people applying violet-coloured ink to her face, while one woman appeared to strike her during the confrontation. She was later handed over to Pune Police, which said appropriate legal action would be taken.

The episode generated two strands of criticism online. Many users condemned what they regarded as deliberate disrespect towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose legacy carries enormous cultural and political significance across Maharashtra. Others criticised the treatment of the woman after she was located, arguing that any alleged offence should have been left to the police and courts rather than prompting physical retaliation.

Police were expected to examine the CCTV recording and other available video material to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances behind the woman’s actions. No verified account available immediately after the incident established a motive. Authorities had also not publicly disclosed her identity or detailed the specific charges she could face.

The absence of damage to the statue or its protective enclosure does not remove the potential law-and-order implications. Public monuments associated with Shivaji Maharaj have frequently become highly sensitive focal points in Maharashtra, where perceived insults to the 17th-century ruler can draw protests and demands for swift police intervention.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who established the Maratha kingdom in the 17th century, occupies a distinctive place in Maharashtra’s political and cultural life. References to his ideas of Swarajya, administration, military strategy and resistance form part of public commemorations, school curricula, political speeches and community programmes. Statues and memorials dedicated to him are found across the state.

The Sasane Nagar area has experienced tension involving the same subject before. In June 2024, a 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly throwing a stone at a Shivaji Maharaj statue at Sasanenagar Chowk. Residents gathered after that episode and protests were organised in parts of Hadapsar. Police identified the suspect through CCTV footage and said at the time that the situation was brought under control without further disturbance.

That earlier episode underlined the speed with which incidents involving monuments can develop into wider public-order concerns. CCTV footage has increasingly become central to police investigations of such cases, both for identifying suspects and for establishing whether viral claims accurately reflect what occurred.

The latest case also illustrates the complications created when confrontation videos circulate alongside footage of an alleged offence. While images of the woman throwing objects prompted condemnation, footage showing residents confronting and apparently assaulting her raised separate questions about vigilantism and the legal limits on citizens attempting to intervene.

Police investigations in such situations can therefore extend beyond the initial alleged act. Video evidence can be examined to establish the conduct of everyone involved, particularly where physical force is used after an alleged offender has been identified or detained.

The incident comes as Pune authorities increasingly rely on surveillance technology for public safety and crowd management. Pune City Police have expanded CCTV-based monitoring and other technology-driven surveillance across major public events and busy areas, reflecting the growing role of recorded evidence in establishing timelines and identifying people involved in disturbances.