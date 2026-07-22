By Brutalising A Youth Protest, BJP May Have Handed Congress Its Anna Moment

By K Raveendran

The spectacle in central Delhi this week carried a significance far beyond the barricades, detentions and blows captured on mobile-phone cameras. The first confrontation unfolded during the Cockroach Janta Party’s march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, while Tuesday brought another coercive police response when Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders staged a sit-in near the prime minister’s residence. Together, the images presented the uncomfortable optics of a state treating political dissent as a security threat rather than a democratic warning.

The police may argue that protesters breached restrictions, attempted to enter prohibited zones or provoked personnel. There have also been allegations of stone-throwing by sections of the crowd, which cannot be excused merely because the larger cause enjoys public sympathy. Yet crowd control in a democracy is judged not only by whether rules were violated, but by whether force was proportionate, disciplined and necessary. Visuals of protesters being dragged, struck and bundled into vehicles, followed by the forceful detention of the Leader of the Opposition and elected members of parliament, created an impression of official aggression that no procedural explanation can easily erase.

That is why the Bharatiya Janata Party may have committed one of its biggest tactical mistakes in its handling of the CJP agitation. Before the crackdown, the movement was a growing but politically unstructured expression of anger over examination failures, paper leaks, erratic evaluation systems, unemployment and the perceived absence of accountability. After the crackdown, it acquired something more powerful: a visual narrative of young citizens being punished for demanding answers.

Governments often underestimate the political velocity created when a grievance becomes an image. An examination scandal may appear technical, involving agencies, procedures, investigations and remedial tests. A student being beaten or a woman protester being dragged across a road is immediately comprehensible. It converts an administrative controversy into a moral confrontation. The government is no longer defending an examination system; it appears to be defending itself against the students affected by that system.

CJP’s appeal among Generation Z lies precisely in its ability to translate frustration into a language that formal politics has struggled to understand. Its deliberately absurd name, born from an insult and reclaimed as satire, fits the political grammar of young Indians who communicate through memes, parody, irreverence and compressed bursts of outrage. The movement does not resemble a conventional party, student union or ideological front. Its lack of solemnity is not evidence of political shallowness. It is a rejection of the rehearsed vocabulary through which established institutions have repeatedly acknowledged youth anxiety without resolving it.

For this generation, the education crisis is inseparable from the employment crisis. Competitive examinations require years of preparation, substantial family expenditure and enormous emotional investment. A leaked paper, disputed result or unexplained marking failure is therefore not a minor procedural lapse. It can destroy a family’s financial plan and a young person’s sense that hard work has meaning. When such failures recur, they strengthen the belief that the system is neither fair nor competent, and that those responsible remain protected from consequences.

The BJP’s political machine has traditionally been adept at reading public sentiment, controlling narratives and turning adversarial movements to its advantage. Its response to CJP has been surprisingly wooden. By treating the agitation primarily as a law-and-order challenge or an opposition conspiracy, it has failed to recognise the authenticity of the anger sustaining it. The official argument that corrective steps have been taken may satisfy administrators, but it does not answer the deeper demand for personal and political accountability.

The party also risks repeating a familiar error of dominant governments: mistaking organisational weakness in a protest movement for an absence of social power. CJP may not possess a nationwide cadre, electoral machinery or coherent manifesto. But decentralised movements can spread rapidly when they articulate an emotion already present across campuses, coaching centres, middle-class households and online communities. Their influence does not initially depend on winning elections. It depends on altering the public vocabulary through which the government is judged.

Congress, conversely, made a rare correct decision at the right moment. The party has often hesitated before popular movements, arrived after public momentum has peaked or tried to appropriate causes without earning the confidence of those leading them. Rahul Gandhi’s presence alongside protesters, followed by the participation of Priyanka Gandhi and other senior leaders in a prolonged sit-in, gave the agitation institutional political weight without immediately displacing its youth-led character.

This intervention matters because street movements eventually confront a structural limitation. They can generate attention and moral pressure, but they require parliamentary amplification, legal support, organisational protection and sustained political negotiation to convert outrage into policy. Congress can provide those channels. Its lawmakers can force debates, demand documents, challenge ministers, raise cases of police excess and carry the movement’s claims beyond Delhi.

The historical parallel with the Anna Hazare movement is imperfect but instructive. That agitation began as a moral campaign against corruption and created a national mood of anger against the Congress-led government. The BJP did not control the movement, but it benefited from the collapse of trust that the agitation accelerated. It provided the parliamentary opposition, the electoral vehicle and the political alternative around which much of that anger eventually consolidated.

Congress may now have been presented with a comparable opening, though not yet a comparable movement. CJP has given form to a wider dissatisfaction involving examination integrity, education governance, unemployment, institutional opacity and the vulnerability of young people confronting a high-stakes meritocracy. By appearing beside those protesters when the state deployed force, Congress positioned itself as a defender of their right to be heard.

The BJP still has room to contain the political damage. A parliamentary discussion, an independent review of examination governance, meaningful dialogue with protest representatives and accountability for excessive police force could prevent the agitation from becoming a broader generational rupture. Dismissing protesters as manipulated, anarchic or anti-government would deepen precisely the alienation the party needs to address.

CJP’s greatest political asset is not its name, its leadership or even its protest strength. It is the accumulated frustration of a generation that has been told to compete harder while watching institutions repeatedly fail to guarantee a fair competition. Delhi Police may have cleared roads and removed demonstrators, but the manner of that removal has expanded the argument from examination reform to democratic legitimacy. Congress has stepped into that space. Whether it can remain there with seriousness and discipline may determine whether this week is remembered merely as another confrontation in Delhi or as the moment a youth revolt found a national political direction. (IPA Service)

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