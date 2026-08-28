Driven by Ambition: Indonesian Student Clarrence Mae Charts Her Future at CUHK

Indonesian Student Clarrence Mae Charts Her Future at CUHK Integrated BBA

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 August 2026 – For many aspiring business leaders in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong represents more than a study destination; it is a gateway to global markets. For Clarrence Mae, a first-year student from Jakarta, that vision is already taking shape at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK).

Hong Kong: A Strategic Choice for Global Ambitions

A recipient of two prestigious entrance scholarships, Clarrence is currently enrolled in CUHK’s Integrated Bachelor of Business Administration (IBBA) programme. A graduate of SMAK 1 BPK Penabur Jakarta, she saw the city as a gateway to global opportunity. “I think of Hong Kong as a financial hub, a bridge between countries. For someone who wants to study international business or finance, Hong Kong is the answer.”

She first encountered CUHK at her secondary school’s education fair and was drawn to its world-class standing (ranked second in Hong Kong and 18th globally). “I fell in love with CUHK’s environment, the buildings, the nature and all the diversity. The various organisations and events sealed it. For me, CUHK is just right.” On top of her University Admission Scholarship and top-up scholarship by the CUHK Business School, her commitment was further recognised with two scholarships upon admission: the Shum Wai Yau and Kong Fook To Belt and Road First-in-the-Family Tertiary Education Admission Scholarship and the United College CUHK Golden Jubilee First-in-the-Family Tertiary Education Admission Scholarship.

Building Belonging in the CUHK Community

Since arriving on campus, the transition was not without challenges. Language barriers initially meant she missed updates and campus events, but CUHK’s support network for international students helped her find her footing. The atmosphere, she says, is family-like, giving students space to stay connected to home while building friendships across borders. A mentorship programme also gave her early exposure to Hong Kong’s professional landscape. “It really opened my eyes to the real job market here,” she said.

From Classroom to the Global Stage

Clarrence’s ambitions are clearly defined: a Big Four internship, an exchange semester, and a career in Hong Kong before returning to make her mark in Indonesia. “For business, Hong Kong is the answer, and CUHK’s reputation as one of the top universities in the world says it all. With the scholarship opportunities on top of that, it’s truly a win-win.”

CUHK’s Integrated BBA Programme

Offered by the region’s first business school, CUHK’s Integrated BBA programme gives students the freedom to shape a curriculum around their ambitions. Key highlights include:

Unmatched Flexibility: Nine concentration areas with no intake limits, plus options for double majors, dual degrees and minors.

Nine concentration areas with no intake limits, plus options for double majors, dual degrees and minors. A Truly Global Community: Students from over 19 nationalities, fostering cross-cultural exchange and an international outlook.

Students from over 19 nationalities, fostering cross-cultural exchange and an international outlook. Real-World Readiness: 89% of students complete at least one internship before graduating, and 93% access global experiential learning opportunities.

89% of students complete at least one internship before graduating, and 93% access global experiential learning opportunities. Comprehensive Support: A dedicated mentorship programme, partnership courses and internship placements prepare students for an ever-changing business landscape.

Graduates leave with analytical, communication and ethical decision-making skills, and access to a network of over 45,000 Business School alumni worldwide.

For more information about CUHK’s Integrated BBA programme, visit https://admission.cuhk.edu.hk/programme/ibbac/

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