Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards and Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2026 China Chapter Celebrate Resilient Enterprises Forging Legacies of Excellence and Impact

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 August 2026 – The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) and Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2026 China celebrated a new generation of resilient enterprises and visionary leaders forging lasting legacies of excellence and impact. The prestigious dual awards ceremony recognized China’s most outstanding businesses and entrepreneurs who have demonstrated the ability to thrive amid disruption, drive meaningful innovation, and create sustainable value.

Organized by Enterprise Asia, the ceremony was held on 7 August 2026 at Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai. This year’s recipients exemplified how strategic vision, innovation, and a commitment to positive impact can create lasting value for businesses, communities, and the wider economy.

Following a comprehensive evaluation by a distinguished panel of judges, over 150 nominees were assessed across ten AREA categories and five APEA categories. The AREA celebrated enterprises and leaders who have made significant contributions through responsible business practices and sustainability-driven initiatives. Meanwhile, the APEA recognized organizations and entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional performance, strategic agility, and forward-thinking leadership in shaping the future of business.

In his welcome address, Enterprise Asia President Richard Tsang highlighted the need for enterprises to embrace transformation and responsible growth, noting that resilience, strategic foresight, and purpose-driven leadership remain key to achieving long-term success in an increasingly dynamic global landscape.

Among the outstanding AREA award recipients, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. was recognized under the Green Leadership category for its Trusted Circular Materials system. By developing advanced recycling networks, digital traceability, and high-value recycled plastics, Chery has recovered over 10,000 tonnes of waste plastics, reduced approximately 9,000 tonnes of CO₂e emissions, and advanced sustainable automotive manufacturing.

Further advancing circular economy practices, SUS ENVIRONMENT won the Circular Economy Leadership award for its City-Benefiting Low-Carbon Solid Waste Management Model, demonstrated through the Xi’an Gaoling Project. By integrating waste-to-energy, district heating, AI-powered operations, and multi-source waste co-processing, the project has processed 5.34 million tonnes of waste, generated 2.24 billion kWh of green electricity, and achieved over 1.92 million tonnes of carbon reductions.

China Hongqiao Group Limited, a three-time consecutive AREA award recipient, has once again received the award under the Circular Economy Leadership category for advancing circular economy development through recycled aluminum. Its closed-loop circular economy model enables recycled aluminum to save approximately 95% of energy and reduce carbon emissions by over 85% compared with traditional electrolytic aluminum.

Honored with the AREA under the Corporate Governance category, E.SUN Bank (China) has embedded transparency and accountability throughout its operations. The bank implemented comprehensive Board meeting records three years ahead of regulatory requirements while strengthening stakeholder disclosure, maintaining a Moody’s Baa1 rating since 2022 and customer satisfaction above 97%.

Demonstrating the power of industry-wide collaboration, The Hong Kong Association of Banks received the AREA under the Social Empowerment category for its Anti-Fraud Education initiative. The initiative reached more than 11,000 people in 2025 and has contributed to strengthen its community outreach, with over 300 activities conducted across Hong Kong to date. According to figures released by the Hong Kong SAR Government, reported deception cases decreased by 2.9% in 2025 compared with 2024, marking the first decline after nine consecutive years of growth.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited was honored with three prestigious awards at the AREA — the Social Empowerment Award, Investment in People Award and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Award, recognizing its exceptional and impactful sustainability practices. The Bank exemplifies a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility through a diverse range of initiatives that promote social inclusion, nurture talent development, and continuously enhance ESG disclosure. These accomplishments highlight its leadership in advancing responsible business practices and establish a new benchmark for excellence within the financial sector.

Techtronic Industries (TTI), a world leader in cordless technology, was awarded two AREA accolades, receiving recognition under the Circular Economy Leadership and Social Empowerment categories. Through its award-winning initiatives, “Advancing Circularity Through Sustainable Product Innovation” and “Empowering Exceptional People and Strengthening Communities” , TTI is creating lasting social impact while accelerating the transition towards a more circular and sustainable future.

As the sole recipient of both the APEA and AREA in 2026, OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited was recognized under the Corporate Excellence and Health Promotion categories respectively. Operating in more than 70 countries and regions, the Group continues to drive innovation in interventional medical devices while advancing regional clinical capabilities through its cross-border medical education initiative, ultimately improving patient outcomes across Asia-Pacific.

In the APEA segment, Onewo Inc. was honoured under the Corporate Excellence category for redefining space services through technology-driven innovation. Powered by its proprietary “Link X” AI platform, the company manages over 5,300 residential and 3,400 property and facility management projects nationwide,driving the space service industry toward a smarter and more sustainable future.

The AREA and APEA 2025 China Chapter are co-organized by Enterprise Accelerator Co., Ltd. and proudly supported by Eruid (Shanghai) Inspection & Certification Co., Ltd., MayCham China in Shanghai, SingCham Shanghai, Strategic Public Relations Group (SPRG), The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, and Tang Cultural Media. PR Newswire is the official news release distribution partner, with Dailywire.asia as the official media partner and Osin Au Pty Ltd as the official beverage sponsor.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA RESPONSIBLE ENTERPRISE AWARDS (AREA) 2026 CHINA

SOCIAL EMPOWERMENT CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING ESG PROGRAM BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) LIMITED CHAMPIONING DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION: BOCHK PARA SPORTS AMBASSADOR PROGRAMME TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED EMPOWERING EXCEPTIONAL PEOPLE AND STRENGTHENING COMMUNITIES THE HONG KONG ASSOCIATION OF BANKS COMBATING FRAUD THROUGH INDUSTRY-WIDE COLLABORATION AND PUBLIC EDUCATION CAMPAIGN

HEALTH PROMOTION CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING ESG PROGRAM ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL EDUCATION PROGRAM

INVESTMENT IN PEOPLE CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING ESG PROGRAM BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) LIMITED EXEMPLARY EMPLOYER OF EXCELLENCE: BOCHK TALENT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

GREEN LEADERSHIP CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING ESG PROGRAM AUO (XIAMEN) CO., LTD. “GREEN MANUFACTURING, SUSTAINABLE FUTURE” AUO (XIAMEN) GREEN TRANSFORMATION PRACTICES CHEERWIN GROUP LIMITED SUPERB “DUAL-GREEN DRIVE” PLASTIC-REDUCTION & RECYCLING PROGRAM CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO., LTD. FROM WASTE TO WELLBEING: CHERY’S TRUSTED CIRCULAR PLASTICS SYSTEM

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING ESG PROGRAM AUTOHOME INC AUTOHOME SUSTAINABLE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE E.SUN BANK (CHINA) COMPANY, LTD. THOROUGH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & EASY-TO-BE-UNDERSTOOD AND DETAILED DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

CIRCULAR ECONOMY LEADERSHIP CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING ESG PROGRAM CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED GREEN LOW-CARBON RECYCLING ALUMINUM SHANGHAI SUS ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD. SUS ENVIRONMENT “CITY-BENEFITING” LOW-CARBON SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT MODEL TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED ADVANCING CIRCULARITY THROUGH SUSTAINABLE PRODUCT INNOVATION

CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING ESG PROGRAM BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) LIMITED A ROLE MODEL FOR ESG DISCLOSURE IN THE FINANCIAL SECTOR: BOCHK SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

SUSTAINABLE INVESTING CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING ESG PROGRAM PING AN BANK CO., LTD. FINANCIAL EMPOWERMENT FOR A WASTE-FREE URBAN TRANSFORMATION – PING AN BANK SUPPORTS SHENZHEN TIANYING’S WASTE-TO-ENERGY POWER GENERATION UPGRADE PROJECT

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS (APEA) 2025 CHINA CHAPTER

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY ONEWO SPACE-TECH SERVICE CO., LTD. REAL ESTATE ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY



About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

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About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.