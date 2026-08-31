Dubai hotel provides free public co-working space

A free-to-use co-working area at 25hours Hotel One Central is giving Dubai residents and visitors a central workspace without a membership or advance booking, combining high-speed Wi-Fi, café access and informal seating beside the Museum of the Future.

The hotel’s first-floor gallery contains a 189-square-metre co-working space with seating for up to 80 people, a bar and café island, and views over the lobby. The property describes the area as a light, airy workspace designed for creative thinking, meetings and productive discussions, with high-speed internet available throughout.

Public access extends beyond conventional desks. The ground-floor lobby and adjoining social areas include lounge seating, oversized swinging chairs and the Fountain of Tales, a tiered library installation holding more than 10,000 books. Visitors can choose between communal tables, softer seating and quieter corners before moving upstairs to the dedicated work area.

Nomad Day Bar, located within the hotel and operated with Dubai-based Nightjar Coffee Roasters, serves as the main food and drink point for people using the space. The all-day café opens from 7am to 10pm daily and serves speciality coffee, pastries, breakfast dishes, express lunches, sandwiches, salads, wraps and other light meals. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.

The hotel does not advertise a membership requirement for casual use of its public lobby and café areas, while lifestyle guides promoting the property as a free workspace say visitors can walk in without booking. Those using meeting rooms, organised events or other reservable facilities should expect separate arrangements and charges, and availability of seats can vary with hotel activity.

The first-floor level also houses leisure features that distinguish the venue from a conventional office setting. Its Analogue Circus contains more than 500 vinyl records and a Walkman station, while the hotel also lists creative rooms and games facilities among its communal amenities. The mix allows workers to shift between focused desk time, informal meetings and short breaks without leaving the building.

The property’s 2026 media material identifies the first-floor co-working area and adjacent coffee bar as facilities open to visitors, and says free high-speed internet is available across the hotel. The same material presents the upstairs space as suitable for both work and social use, reflecting the hotel’s broader emphasis on shared public areas rather than a closed business centre.

Location is a significant part of the appeal. 25hours Hotel One Central stands on Trade Centre Street, off Sheikh Zayed Road, beside Dubai World Trade Centre and close to Dubai International Financial Centre. The Museum of the Future is immediately visible from parts of the property, placing the workspace within one of the city’s busiest commercial and exhibition districts.

The lobby itself was designed as a social hub rather than a conventional hotel reception area. The Fountain of Tales forms its centrepiece, surrounded by bookshelves and seating, while large suspended chairs by artist Muriel Gallardo Weinstein hang nearby. Artwork by Dominik Bulka covers the ceiling, adding to the deliberately informal atmosphere used across the hotel’s communal spaces.

For remote workers, freelancers and people between meetings, the arrangement offers an alternative to paid desk memberships and hourly workspaces, although food and beverages remain separately priced. The presence of Nomad Day Bar means users can remain on site for extended periods, with coffee and meals available throughout most of the working day.

The hotel opened in Dubai in December 2021 as the first 25hours property outside Europe and has 434 rooms and suites. Its communal facilities were designed to attract local residents as well as overnight guests, with co-working, dining, leisure and cultural spaces integrated across the property.