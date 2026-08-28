What “Salmon DNA” Really Means, and Why Dubai Is Talking About It

Dubai’s most talked-about skin booster may also have its most confusing name. “Salmon DNA” sounds like one treatment, but it is a popular label for a wider group of injectable products. Behind the nickname are different materials, concentrations and uses. Those details matter more than the trend.

Many patients want hydrated, smooth and rested skin without obvious facial volume. Polynucleotide treatments fit this move towards gradual skin-quality improvement, but online language often makes related products sound identical.

How a strange nickname became a treatment category

“Salmon DNA” describes products made with purified DNA fragments from salmon or trout sources. Two terms appear often: polynucleotides (PN) and polydeoxyribonucleotides (PDRN). They are related, but they are not automatically interchangeable.

Molecular size, concentration and formulation can differ. Plinest is one PN product family, while Rejuran and other brands have their own formulations. Products for delicate under-eye skin may differ from those used across the face.

Why Dubai is talking about skin quality

Dubai aesthetics has often focused on contour, volume and wrinkle reduction. The newer conversation asks a different question: can skin look healthier while the face still looks natural?

Dubai’s sun, heat, air conditioning and frequent travel make this gradual approach relevant. Unlike fillers, which mainly add or restore volume, polynucleotides are used to support hydration and skin repair.

What the research says

A recent systematic review of polynucleotides in aesthetic medicine brought together nine studies involving 219 patients. The findings were encouraging. Larger and more standardised studies can now build on these positive early results.

For suitable patients, polynucleotide treatments offer a promising route to gradual, natural-looking skin improvement. The product, injection technique, skin condition and treatment schedule can all affect the result.

The better question to ask

Social media often asks: “Does Salmon DNA work?” A more useful question is: “Which product are you proposing, and why?” A clinician should be able to name the product, explain whether it is PN or PDRN, and describe why it suits the treatment area.

Patients should also ask who will perform the injections and discuss relevant medical conditions, medicines, pregnancy or breastfeeding, active skin infection and known allergies. Product traceability and an authorised UAE supply route matter as much as a familiar trend name.

What treatment can involve

An appointment can include a medical review, skin assessment, topical numbing and several small injections. Temporary redness, swelling, raised injection points or bruising can occur. A plan may include a short course followed by maintenance, based on the selected product and the patient’s needs.

Evolution Aesthetics Clinic in Jumeira publishes its DHA facility licence and the DHA licence numbers of its treating doctors. Its Plinest and Salmon DNA polynucleotide treatment guide explains product choices, treatment planning, downtime, contraindications and aftercare.

The real story behind the name

Salmon DNA became popular because the name makes a complex treatment easy to discuss. Its lasting value will depend on moving beyond novelty to clear product information, qualified medical care and realistic expectations.

The interesting change is not that one unusual ingredient has replaced every other injectable. It is that more patients are asking for skin that looks healthier rather than a face that looks different.

Also published on Medium.