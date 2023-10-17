Dubai witnesses unleashing of a new AI era

Arabian Post Staff

Dubai unleashed a new era of global AI dominance as Gitex Global brought together the world’s brightest minds, forward-thinking governments, and the most advanced companies to redefine the boundaries of the AI economy and shape the future of technological revolution on the planet.

As driverless car trials continue throughout the world, including the UAE, the impact of driverless mobility on society is starting to be felt. Pony.ai, a $8.5 billion Toyota-backed robotaxi unicorn, designs autonomous vehicles with active deployments in Silicon Valley, Beijing, and Guangzhou.

Speaking at Gitex Global, Pony.ai co-founder and CFO Dr. Leo Wang said he sees a viable path toward Middle East expansion. The region’s traditionally friendly business environment and readiness to adopt advanced AI technology provide an excellent incentive for innovative businesses.

Generative AI is reshaping the CTO’s playbook, as it requires a new mindset and skill set for leading and managing software development teams. CTOs are under pressure to embrace generative AI as a strategic asset and a competitive advantage to foster innovation and collaboration among developers while addressing the potential challenges and risks of generative AI, such as data privacy violations and AI ethics.

More than 50% of smart cities have embraced AI with 5G technology, enabling faster and more reliable communication for connected devices. But this grand vision faces numerous challenges – cybersecurity risks lurking in the shadows, data privacy concerns threatening our every move, while interoperability issues muddy the waters of progress.

In a high-level discussion on the future of smart cities, Chris Wan, Associate Director of Sustainability & CSR, Masdar City, was joined by Jordi Vaquer, Secretary General, World Association of Major Metropolises, Spain; Dr Nasser Saidi, Founder and Chair, Clean Energy Business Council MENA and Thomas Debass, MD & Chief Partnerships Officer, US Department of State discussed ‘Making the Zero Dream a Reality: Decarbonising Cities by 2050’.

The conversation delved into the critical motives for achieving net zero goals as early as possible, citing factors like population growth. The speakers emphasized the daunting task of investing in sustainable urban development and explored potential solutions, including phasing out fossil fuel subsidies to redirect resources toward net zero objectives, implementing a carbon tax and attracting private sector funding in energy transition projects.

Also published on Medium.