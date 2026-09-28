California bars public officials from launching meme coins

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation prohibiting state and local public officials and certain government employees from issuing meme coins, while restricting crypto platforms from offering specified politician-linked tokens to California residents.

Assembly Bill 2409, authored by Assemblymember Avelino Valencia of Anaheim, was signed on Sunday, September 27, after clearing both chambers of the state legislature without a dissenting final vote. The measure creates a statutory ethics framework aimed at preventing public office from being used to issue speculative digital assets for private financial benefit.

The law defines a meme coin as a digital asset marketed or recognised primarily through its association with internet memes, public figures, fictional characters, current events, celebrities, noteworthy people or events, shared humour or social trends, with value derived chiefly from public interest, speculation or community engagement.

Its prohibition covers state and local elected or appointed officers, including legislators and members of government boards, commissions and committees. It also applies to public employees who have decision-making authority over bids and contracts for a state or local government entity.

The legislation defines issuing broadly as making a meme coin available for public purchase, donation or exchange for anything of value, regardless of whether the issuer actively promotes it. That provision is designed to capture the creation and distribution of a token rather than relying solely on advertising or endorsement activity.

AB 2409 also imposes obligations on digital-asset service providers. They will be barred from listing for sale on behalf of, or for purchase by, a California resident any meme coin issued on or after January 1, 2027, when the token is offered by, or in partnership with, a federal public official or a California state or local public officer.

The measure does not amount to a general prohibition on meme coins in California. Privately issued tokens remain outside this specific ban, while the platform restriction is directed at qualifying coins connected to public officials and issued from the specified 2027 date.

California’s Attorney General may enforce the restrictions through civil action seeking an injunction and may pursue disgorgement of gains. District attorneys, city attorneys and county counsel are also authorised to bring civil actions over prohibited issuance by covered California officials and employees.

Newsom said the legislation was intended to reinforce safeguards against officials using public positions for personal financial gain. “No official should profit off their office — and we’re putting stronger protections in place to ensure it doesn’t happen in our state,” he said when announcing the signing.

The governor linked the measure politically to President Donald Trump’s launch of a meme coin in 2025. The statute itself is written more broadly: its issuance ban applies to covered California officers and employees, while its platform provisions encompass qualifying tokens offered by or in partnership with federal, state or local public officials.

California lawmakers stated in the bill that financial instruments issued or promoted by public officials could undermine confidence in government and create opportunities for conflicts of interest, pay-to-play arrangements and foreign influence. Those legislative findings form the policy basis for the restrictions but do not establish that every official-linked token involves misconduct.

Valencia had argued during legislative hearings that the ease of creating meme coins and the pseudonymous nature of many blockchain wallets could complicate existing safeguards against conflicts of interest. He described the proposal as an ethics measure intended to close a potential avenue for officials to profit from their positions.

The bill was introduced on February 20 and amended several times as it moved through the legislature. The Senate approved the final measure 40-0 on August 26, and the Assembly agreed to Senate amendments by a 78-0 vote the same day. It was enrolled on August 30 and presented to Newsom on September 3.