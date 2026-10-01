Ghana, Philippines expand trade ties ahead of embassy

Ghana and the Philippines have agreed to expand trade and investment cooperation, establish a chamber of commerce and organise business forums as Manila prepares to open its first resident embassy in Ghana later this year.

The commitments emerged from talks between Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the planned business forums would be held in both countries, creating channels for companies and investors to explore commercial opportunities. The proposed chamber of commerce is intended to provide a more permanent platform for private-sector engagement as the two governments seek to broaden economic links.

Ablakwa welcomed the Philippines’ decision to establish an embassy in Ghana, describing the move as a first in the countries’ bilateral relationship. The diplomatic mission is expected to give Manila a resident presence in Ghana and strengthen direct engagement between officials, businesses and citizens.

The embassy plan also fits a wider Philippine effort to expand its diplomatic footprint. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs had previously identified Ghana as a location for a new mission in West Africa, saying the expansion could create opportunities for cooperation in areas including energy and critical minerals.

Trade between the two countries remains modest, leaving substantial room for the commercial initiatives discussed in New York. United Nations Comtrade data for 2025 show Philippine exports to Ghana at about $16.15 million, led by iron and steel articles, chemical products and knitted apparel. Philippine imports from Ghana were about $1.42 million, with cocoa and cocoa preparations accounting for the overwhelming majority.

The imbalance and relatively small value of bilateral merchandise trade underline the task facing the proposed business mechanisms. Business forums could allow companies to identify demand, establish local contacts and address practical obstacles, while a dedicated chamber could provide continuity between government-level meetings.

Labour mobility was another area covered by Ablakwa and Lazaro. The two sides agreed to exchange ideas and expertise on labour mobility agreements, although neither government announced a specific accord, timetable or sectoral programme arising from the talks.

That discussion adds a people-focused dimension to an agenda otherwise centred on diplomacy and commerce. The Philippines has extensive experience with overseas employment frameworks and consular support for workers abroad, making labour arrangements a potential area for technical exchanges as bilateral engagement grows.

Ablakwa also invited Lazaro to visit Ghana as the two governments advance their cooperation. No date for the visit was announced.

The relationship has included earlier attempts to build economic cooperation. Ghanaian and Philippine officials held consultations in Manila in 2019 covering areas such as energy, digitalisation, value-added agriculture and cross-border trade. Ghana also mounted an investment promotion mission to Southeast Asia that included a business forum in Manila, highlighting opportunities in agriculture, infrastructure and services.

The latest talks, however, place the emphasis on creating institutions capable of sustaining business contacts. Establishing a chamber of commerce would give companies a bilateral organisation through which to network, promote opportunities and maintain dialogue, while reciprocal forums would provide venues for prospective investors to meet counterparts.

The opening of a resident Philippine embassy would also change the diplomatic infrastructure supporting those efforts. Previous Philippine ambassadors accredited to Ghana operated without a resident embassy in Accra. A permanent mission could provide closer diplomatic and consular contact while supporting economic diplomacy and official exchanges.

The embassy will give the Philippines a diplomatic base in a market it has identified as part of its West African outreach. For Ghana, the initiative adds another channel for attracting Asian investment and promoting exports. Officials have not yet specified priority sectors for the business forums, leaving those details for subsequent bilateral and private-sector discussions.