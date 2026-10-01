Huawei Launches the HUAWEI Mate 90 Series, Equipped with the Flagship Tau Chipset Across the Entire Series

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2026 – Huawei today officially launched its next-generation flagship HUAWEI Mate 90 Series, featuring the powerful LogicFolding Tau Chip, the Kirin 9050 Pro. Packed with breakthrough innovations, including the XMAGE True-to-Color Portrait Camera, the Second-generation Linglong Display, full-body Kunlun Xuanwu architecture, and the HUAWEI XMAGE Z10 Modular Camera, the series sets a new benchmark for mobile technology.

Richard Yu, Executive Director of Huawei, Director of the Investment Review Board, and Chairman of the Huawei Consumer BG, stated: “The HUAWEI Mate 90 Series is equipped with the flagship Tau chipset across the entire series. Through vertical integration of hardware, software, chips, and cloud, we have achieved a comprehensive evolution in design, performance, imaging, reliability, and smart user experience. Today, we step into a new era of brilliance.”

Between 2007 and the end of 2025, Huawei invested a total of CNY1.8 trillion into R&D. Today’s product breakthroughs are the direct result of long-term R&D investment and a foundation of core technology. Huawei is turning foundational advancements in Kirin, HarmonyOS, and beyond into tangible product experiences that consumers can truly feel.

Meticulously Crafted, Radiant at First Sight

The HUAWEI Mate 90 Series introduces a refined, seamless design, pairing a glossy mid-frame with a matte metal rear cover.

In terms of durability, the Mate 90 Pro and higher models are built on the full-body Kunlun Xuanwu architecture. The camera cover introduces the industry’s first Optical Kunlun Glass, delivering 20x better drop resistance, while the front display is protected by 3rd-gen Kunlun Glass, offering a 50% improvement in impact resistance. The Pro Max Premium Edition and RS ULTIMATE DESIGN go further with upgraded Xuanwu Kunlun Glass, cutting reflections by 70% and boosting scratch resistance by 16x. The entire lineup supports IP68 dust and water resistance up to 6 meters alongside IP69 resistance against high-temperature, high-pressure water jets.

Powered by LogicFolding Tau Chip: A Massive Leap in Performance

At the heart of the HUAWEI Mate 90 Pro Max is the LogicFolding Tau Chip, built on an innovative architecture that drastically compresses critical path latency to enable 5 million signal transmission bonds and an impressive 125 TB/s inter-die bandwidth. The Pro Max Premium Edition and RS ULTIMATE DESIGN are powered by the Kirin 9050 Pro chip, delivering a 31% increase in overall performance. Meanwhile, the Pro model’s Kirin 9035 chip brings a 20% performance boost, and the standard edition’s Kirin 9030 chip offers a 27% gain in performance.

Vertically integrated with HarmonyOS 7 across hardware, software, chips, and the cloud, the Kirin 9050 Pro CPU supports hyper-threading technology for effortless, ultra-smooth operations. Mobile gaming also reaches new heights with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, capable of rendering up to 55 million rays per second.

Second-Generation Linglong Display: A Screen That Truly Stands Out

The HUAWEI Mate 90 Pro introduces the second-generation Linglong Display, reaching an unprecedented peak brightness of 12,000 nits at 1% APL. Built on an enhanced Tandem OLED Architecture, panel lifespan is extended by 138%. The HUAWEI Mate 90 Pro Max and RS ULTIMATE DESIGN debut the Full-color Linglong Display. Leveraging its 12,000-nit ultra-high brightness and full BT.2020 end-to-end color management, over 60 mainstream apps can now upsample P3 content to vibrant, full-color BT.2020 quality. Eye care technology also receives a major upgrade, featuring industry-first ambient light detection and a 1-nit ultra-low brightness eye-comfort mode for a seamless, strain-free viewing experience.

Breakthrough Connectivity & Reliable Outdoor Utility

Connectivity gets a total overhaul. The industry-first Wi-Fi and cellular converged antenna architecture boosts signal gain by 2 dB. The entire lineup supports eSIM, with the Pro Max pioneering four-SIM, three-standby functionality. With multi-device communication sharing, photo and video upload speeds are boosted by up to 40% in congested environments like crowded concerts or remote outdoor areas.

XMAGE True-to-Color Portrait

The entire series comes equipped with True-to-Color Camera 3.0, featuring full-focal-length infrared optical coating for the first time, which advances overall color accuracy by 37% and skin-tone accuracy by 62%. The updated XMAGE True-to-Color Portrait engine introduces four versatile shooting modes: Portrait original, Soft light portrait, Dazzling fireworks, and Starburst, delivering striking, authentic portraits that speak directly to the heart.

The Pro Max features a powerful 18 EV ultra-HDR main camera, a large-sensor 200 MP RYYB telephoto camera, and CIPA 7.5-rated hardware image stabilization, guaranteeing crisp, steady shots even beyond 20x zoom. The lineup also introduces a dedicated live-streaming optimization mode, making it an ideal companion for content creators.

Additionally, the HUAWEI XMAGE Z10 Modular Camera features a 1-inch large sensor, 24–240 mm continuous optical zoom, and a maximum aperture of f/2.0 to f/4.5, providing pristine, studio-quality imagery across every focal length.

HarmonyOS AI: Smarter, Proactive, and Seamless

Powered by the 30B MoE full-modal on-device foundation model on the Pro Max and higher models, next-generation AI features come to life. Celia Memories seamlessly syncs and organizes content from over 50 mainstream apps, while the Celia navigation bar proactively suggests over 30 context-aware actions based on on-screen content. For everyday tasks, Celia Call 2.0 handles automated call answering, call summaries, and real-time translation, while the Celia Gallery Assistant enables intuitive voice- or text-driven photo editing and instant video generation. Furthermore, HarmonyOS Interconnect brings distance-free remote Huawei Share and allows one-tap sharing to multiple HarmonyOS devices simultaneously.

Committed to taking the harder but right path, Huawei provides users and developers with a powerful alternative in HarmonyOS. Today, HarmonyOS 6 and HarmonyOS 7 power over 90 million devices, including smartphones, PCs, and tablets, and are on track to pass the 100 million mark by the end of this year. At the same time, Huawei’s global registered developer community has grown to over 11 million.

ULTIMATE DESIGN: See the Extraordinary

The HUAWEI Mate 90 RS ULTIMATE DESIGN evolves the iconic Star Diamond camera module aesthetic and debuts Dynamic Lenticular Kunlun Glass, elevating high-durability materials into an expression of premium design. The rear cover showcases an all-new Ascending Texture available in Red, White, and Black. Under the hood, it packs the Kirin 9050 Pro chip, Full-color Linglong Display, Tiantong Satellite Communications, BeiDou Satellite Messaging, four-SIM three-standby, and the advanced True-to-Color Camera 3.0 with an 18 EV ultra-HDR main camera, delivering ultimate design, technology, imaging, and experience.

The series starts at CNY5,999 for the HUAWEI Mate 90, CNY6,999 for the HUAWEI Mate 90 Pro, CNY9,499 for the HUAWEI Mate 90 Pro Max, and CNY12,999 for the HUAWEI Mate 90 RS ULTIMATE DESIGN.

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