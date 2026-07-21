Dubai Zoo site transformation begins with public art

Dubai’s former zoo site in Jumeirah 1 is entering a new phase as a low-rise residential community, while a 710-metre public artwork preserves memories of the landmark during construction.

The development will comprise 90 homes arranged around landscaped courtyards, green spaces and a central park. Shamal Holding is leading the project, which seeks to combine residential privacy with walkability, shared amenities and architectural references to the site’s history. Site preparation has been completed, with construction expected to begin shortly.

Before the new buildings take shape, hoardings surrounding all four sides of the property have been converted into an open-air gallery. The installation, titled “Flora of Light”, consists of 12 works by Dubai-based multidisciplinary artist Solimar Miller and will remain accessible to the public for two years.

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The artworks celebrate the UAE’s native plants and wildlife, including Arabian leopards, hoopoes, ghaf trees and lote trees. Created originally using gouache and coloured pencils, the images have been enlarged to form a continuous visual journey around the former zoo.

Colours shift across the series to represent changing light through the day. Midday blues move towards purples and pinks before sunset, followed by the warmer tones of golden hour. The sequence gives the construction boundary the appearance of one connected desert landscape rather than a collection of separate panels.

The installation was commissioned through Shamal’s Tamayoz programme, which uses cultural projects to support emerging creative talent and integrate art into property development. It also contributes to Dubai’s Public Art Strategy, an initiative intended to place artworks in streets, neighbourhoods and other publicly accessible spaces.

Miller, who has lived in Dubai for nearly three decades, developed the project around ecological storytelling and the conservation of indigenous species. Her wider practice includes paintings, textile work and silk-screened pieces, sometimes incorporating natural dyes made from tree bark, branches and leaves.

The artist said the work was designed to honour both the animals associated with the zoo and the landscape that existed before Jumeirah’s urban expansion. She described the installation as a journey through time, linking memories of the attraction with the area’s earlier dunes, vegetation and wildlife.

Dubai Zoo operated for about 50 years before permanently closing on November 5, 2017. Its animals and birds were transferred to Dubai Safari Park, ending the zoo’s role as one of the city’s oldest family attractions. The Jumeirah property retained strong sentimental value for residents who had visited it across several generations.

The residential master plan places substantial emphasis on greenery. Mature trees will be retained where possible, while organic landscaping and shared courtyards are intended to maintain visual continuity with the former site. The central park will serve as the main communal space for residents.

Planned amenities include a clubhouse, wellness facilities, a gym, family swimming pool, lounge and children’s play area. The low-rise buildings will use clean geometry and natural materials, aiming to fit within the established scale and character of Jumeirah 1 rather than introduce high-density towers.

DXB Lab is the architectural partner, while H&H is working with Shamal on delivery. The design draws on the clustered forms and vegetation that once characterised the zoo, translating those elements into a modern residential layout.

The location offers access to central Dubai attractions and views towards Burj Khalifa. Shamal is positioning the development for the premium leasing market, although detailed information on rental availability and pricing has yet to be announced.

The decision to install art before full construction reflects a wider shift among developers towards using cultural programming as part of placemaking. Construction hoardings, normally treated as temporary barriers, are increasingly being used as exhibition surfaces that allow projects to engage with surrounding communities.

“Flora of Light” is freely visible to pedestrians moving through the neighbourhood, with a public park located opposite the former zoo. Its scale allows visitors to encounter the works gradually while walking around the site, rather than viewing them from a single fixed point.