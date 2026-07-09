Gulf bases hit as US-Iran clashes widen

Iran fired missiles and drones at US military-linked facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait after a new wave of American strikes on Iranian targets, pushing Gulf security concerns sharply higher and raising fresh risks for shipping, energy markets and regional airspace.

The attacks targeted areas associated with US forces in Bahrain and Kuwait, two Gulf states that host important American military infrastructure. Air defence systems were activated, sirens sounded in parts of the region and authorities moved to reassure residents that emergency and security measures were in place. There were no immediate confirmed reports of large-scale casualties at the targeted installations, though officials across the Gulf treated the episode as a major escalation.

The exchange followed US strikes on Iranian military and strategic sites after attacks on commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which a major share of global seaborne oil and liquefied natural gas moves. The new American operation struck targets linked to missile systems, air defences, naval assets and coastal infrastructure, including areas around southern and south-eastern Iran.

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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait were a response to what Tehran described as American aggression. The targets included facilities connected to US deployments in the Gulf, where Washington maintains a dense military footprint to protect shipping lanes, support air operations and deter attacks on allied states.

Bahrain hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, a central command hub for maritime operations across the Gulf, Arabian Sea and parts of the Red Sea. Kuwait hosts key American military facilities, including Ali Al Salem Air Base, which has long supported US air operations in the region. The presence of these installations makes both countries central to any confrontation involving Washington and Tehran.

The escalation has placed Gulf governments in a delicate position. Bahrain and Kuwait are close US security partners but remain exposed to Iranian missiles, drones and proxy networks. Their immediate challenge is to protect critical infrastructure while avoiding steps that could widen the conflict across the Gulf.

Shipping companies and energy traders are watching the Strait of Hormuz closely after vessels were attacked near the waterway. Even limited disruption can raise insurance costs, slow cargo movement and push oil prices higher. Several tankers adjusted course or delayed passage as operators assessed the risks from missiles, drones, mines and electronic interference.

Brent crude moved higher as traders priced in the possibility of further disruption. The Gulf remains central to global energy supply, with Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar and Iran linked directly or indirectly to export routes near Hormuz. Any sustained threat to the passage would affect refiners, airlines, shipping firms and governments already managing fragile inflation trends.

Washington has framed its strikes as an effort to protect freedom of navigation and deter further attacks on commercial vessels. Tehran argues that the US operation violated its sovereignty and has warned of stronger action if strikes continue. The two positions leave little room for immediate de-escalation unless intermediaries can reopen communication channels.

Diplomatic efforts are under strain after an interim understanding aimed at reducing hostilities began to unravel. The latest violence has weakened confidence in talks over Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and maritime security. Gulf capitals that had spent years rebuilding ties with Tehran now face renewed pressure to align security policy with Washington’s military response.

Airlines operating through Gulf routes are also reviewing risk assessments. The region contains some of the world’s busiest air corridors, linking Asia, Europe and Africa. Missile and drone activity can force flight diversions, increase fuel costs and disrupt passenger schedules, particularly when air defence systems are active.

The confrontation also carries political consequences for governments in the region. Citizens and expatriate communities in Bahrain and Kuwait have lived through periods of heightened Gulf tension before, but direct attacks near US-linked facilities raise public concern about exposure to a wider war. Authorities are likely to increase patrols, tighten security around strategic sites and monitor social media for misinformation.