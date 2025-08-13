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eazy Insurance Announces Acquisition of G&C General Pte. Ltd.

eazy Insurance Announces Acquisi
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 August 2025 – eazy Insurance is pleased to announce the acquisition of G&C General Pte Ltd, a family-run agency with a long history in Singapore’s retail insurance sector. This acquisition supports eazy’s broader expansion strategy while maintaining its focus on delivering consistent, client-oriented service.

eazy Insurance Announces Acquisition of G&C General Pte. Ltd.

Integrating Traditional Service with Digital Access

Existing clients can expect operational changes designed to enhance service accessibility. G&C’s client portfolio will now be supported through eazy’s digital insurance platform and broader product range. This acquisition brings together G&C’s relationship-based service model with eazy’s technology-driven processes to enable both continuity and improved access.

“This milestone represents more than just business growth; it reflects our commitment to preserving the trust that G&C has built with its clients over the years, while enhancing their experience through our digital capabilities,” stated Douglas Chia, CEO of eazy Insurance.

Shirley Ling, Director of G&C General Pte Ltd, added, “I am confident that with this acquisition, G&C’s clients will continue to receive dedicated, personalised service. With eazy’s advanced digital platform and comprehensive insurance solutions, we expect to see meaningful improvements in client service and overall satisfaction.”

Part of a Sustainable Growth Strategy

The acquisition of G&C General is aligned with eazy’s approach to sustainable and scalable growth. The company continues to invest in technology, service delivery, and operational improvements that support both client needs and business resilience, while maintaining the service standards its clients have come to expect.

The integration process is underway, with measures in place to ensure that clients experience minimal disruption during the transition.

Hashtag: #acquisition #singaporeinsurancebrokers #corporateinsurance #smeinsurance #employeehealthbenefitsinsurance #healthinsurance #carinsurancesingapore #personalinsurance #homeandfireinsurance

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About eazy Insurance

eazy Insurance is an that uses a tech-enabled platform to streamline the insurance purchasing process for individuals and businesses. As a broker, eazy aims to represent clients’ interests by offering clear, tailored options—from and to health and personal accident coverage—through a tech-enabled platform.

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