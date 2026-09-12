Pham Nhat Vuong And Pham Thu Huong Transition Leadership Roles At VinFast And GSM

Mr. Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Chairman and CEO of VinFast Global, and Chairman and CEO of VinFast Vietnam.

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 September 2026 –

The strengthening of the senior leadership teams at VinFast and GSM comes as Vingroup and companies across its ecosystem accelerate the training and development of in-house talent and transition leadership responsibilities to a younger generation of leaders, in line with the needs and growth trajectory of the system. In particular, both VinFast and GSM are entering a period of strong and decisive growth on a global scale.

Prior to assuming the position of Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Global from Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong, Mr. Pham Nhat Quan Anh was appointed Chairman of VinFast Global in May 2026. With his official assumption of the positions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Global, as well as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Vietnam, Mr. Pham Nhat Quan Anh will hold ultimate and comprehensive responsibility for all of VinFast’s operations as the company enters a new phase of growth.

Following his official appointment, Mr. Pham Nhat Quan Anh commented: “I am deeply honored by the Board of Directors’ trust and confidence in entrusting me with the additional responsibility. Built on a strong foundation established over the years and supported by the growing confidence of customers across our markets, VinFast is well positioned to seize the significant opportunities ahead and further strengthen its role in advancing the global transition to sustainable mobility. I am committed to working closely with our talented team to uphold VinFast’s core values and continue delivering world-class products and the highest standards of service to customers around the world.”

Born in 1993, Mr. Pham Nhat Quan Anh holds a Bachelor’s degree from Singapore Management University and has held several key leadership positions at VinFast and other companies within the Vingroup ecosystem before being appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of VinFast Auto Ltd. in May 2026. With extensive cross-sector management experience and a strategic operational mindset, he has made significant contributions to VinFast’s development, from building its foundation in the domestic market to expanding its presence internationally.

In addition to his senior leadership responsibilities at VinFast, Mr. Pham Nhat Quan Anh will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of VinMetal Trading and Production JSC, a high-quality steel manufacturer within the Vingroup ecosystem.

At GSM, Mr. Nguyen Quoc Tuan, currently Chief Executive Officer of GSM Global, has been appointed Chairman of GSM Global, succeeding Ms. Pham Thu Huong. Mr. Pham Nhat Minh Hoang will succeed Mr. Tuan as Chief Executive Officer of GSM Global and concurrently assume the position of Chief Executive Officer of GSM Vietnam.

Mr. Pham Nhat Minh Hoang, CEO of GSM Global and CEO of GSM Vietnam.

Born in 2000, Mr. Pham Nhat Minh Hoang has held senior leadership positions at VinFast, Green Future, VinSmart Future, GSM and other companies. In addition to his management responsibilities, he has directly invested in and serves as a major shareholder of several industrial, technology, energy and infrastructure companies within the Vingroup ecosystem, including VinSpeed, VinEnergo, VinMetal, VinVentures and robotics companies.

VinFast currently has a presence in 16 countries worldwide, including key markets such as Vietnam, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Europe, the Middle East and North America. VinFast electric cars and electric motorcycles are currently manufactured at four facilities across three countries: Vietnam, Indonesia and India.

Alongside VinFast, GSM operates its green mobility brand, Green SM. The company currently operates in seven countries, including Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Kazakhstan and Denmark, and plans to expand into at least three additional markets within this year. GSM is also targeting a transition into a globally scaled public company with its shares listed on an international stock exchange.

The appointment of senior leadership is of particular importance, not only in addressing the more demanding requirements of the companies’ next phase of development, but also reflecting positive expectations for the future of VinFast and GSM as they continue their expansion into international markets.

Hashtag: #VinFast #GSM

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