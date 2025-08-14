logo
0 likes

Embark on a Dream Journey: “Thai’d Up This Summer” with Amazing Thailand 2025

KV EU For news
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 August 2025 – To celebrate the Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), proudly launches the “Your Dream of Thailand Academy” campaign under the vibrant theme Thai’d Up This Summer. The initiative highlights diverse tourism pathways with a special emphasis on Thailand’s “Hidden Gems” enchanting destinations that promise authentic, unforgettable travel experiences.

Embark on a Dream Journey: "Thai’d Up This Summer" with Amazing Thailand 2025

This August, four lucky young explorers (ages 18–25) from across Europe will win an all-inclusive summer adventure to Thailand – each accompanied by their closest companion. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will immerse participants in a Summer Camp-style journey curated to showcase the country’s rich culture, natural beauty, and unique charm.

Participants will engage in meaningful travel experiences – from local interactions to hands-on cultural discovery—while celebrating Thailand’s reputation for hospitality and wonder. The campaign supports TAT’s mission to expand regional tourism routes and elevate travel experiences through creativity and inclusivity.

How to Enter: Simply write in 100 words or fewer why you and your travel buddy deserve to win this ultimate summer trip to Thailand. Submit your entry via the official contest platform at AXN Asia.

Don’t miss this extraordinary chance to experience what makes Thailand truly Amazing. We’re waiting for you—Sawasdee and see you soon.

Hashtag: #TAT #AmazingThailand

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Loading next story…

Related news

Just in:
Apical Provides Free Health Screenings and Treatment for Lubuk Gaung Residents // Gulf AI uptake outpaces measurable returns // Alpha Dhabi lifts MICAD commitment to $1 billion // Putin holds talks with Pezeshkian in Bishkek // Qatar economy contracts 7% as energy output slumps // Inovatif Media Asia Sets Regional Ambitions in Motion with Tun Ahmad Fuzi as Strategic Advisor // LatAm gushers and possible Venezuela exit a nightmare for Opec // What Shein’s $27bn IPO means for Mubadala // Adobe widens Saudi AI access with $4 billion programme // Macao Economic, Trade and Tourism Investment Promotion Seminar Held in Singapore, Deepening Multi-Domain Cooperation to Empower Regional Growth // Dubai hotel provides free public co-working space // Amicura X1 Max Smart Cat Litter Box:AliExpress France Official Warehouse, Litter Box at One Click // Chinese researchers engineer self-contracting muscle grafts // WisPaper Introduces TrueCite to Help Researchers Verify AI-Generated Academic References // Trump rejects munitions fears as Iran clashes resume // Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation Kicks Off 25th Anniversary Prelude “Innovation. Next by Nature.” // Best Mart 360 Reports Interim Revenue Growth to HK$1.45 billion // Haldwani purification row: Caste back on political centre-stage // Schnabel urges programmable central bank money on-chain // InnoHK R&D Centres Establish Base at Science Park to Drive Emerging Industries and Pioneer Future Innovation //