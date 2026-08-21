Engineering His Future: Vietnamese Scholar Vo Xuan Dat Makes His Mark at CUHK

For Dat, CUHK is defined by the balance of academic rigour and inspiring community.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 August 2026 – At a time when Asian universities are competing globally for top talent, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is emerging as a destination of choice for high-achieving students across Southeast Asia. Among them is Vo Xuan Dat, a Vietnamese scholar now in his second year studying Systems Engineering and Engineering Management (SEEM). His journey reflects a broader shift toward a new generation of internationally minded engineers equipped with interdisciplinary skills to navigate increasingly complex, data-driven industries.

Strategic Selection: A Global Education Hub

For students planning to study abroad, choosing a university often means balancing academic reputation with a curriculum that aligns with current industry needs and global trends. Hong Kong’s blend of Eastern and Western cultures, strong academic institutions, and global career pathways makes it a natural draw. Through CUHK’s Scholarship Nomination Programme for Vietnamese students, Dat identified a programme that stood apart. “CUHK quickly became my top and only choice because of its strong reputation, supportive community, and the unique major I was passionate about,” he shared.

Bridging Technical Rigour and Holistic Education

Since joining the Faculty of Engineering, Dat’s academic experience reflects a broader transformation in engineering education. The SEEM curriculum continuously challenges students to think critically and solve complex operational problems. Its unique blend of engineering principles and economic theory equips students to tackle real-world business challenges. Dat has especially valued courses that combine quantitative problem-solving with practical business applications.

Beyond his major, CUHK’s University General Education courses has allowed Dat to explore interdisciplinary fields beyond engineering, reinforcing a holistic perspective that is increasingly valued by global employers.

A Vibrant Campus Environment and Cross-Cultural Connection

Outside the lecture hall, Dat has built a rich university life. He participates in cultural exchange workshops, joins language exchanges with international students, volunteers at campus events, and explores Hong Kong through hiking trips.

One memory stands out in particular: celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival on campus with close Vietnamese friends. “Sharing these special cultural moments made me feel truly at home and gave me more confidence adapting to university life,” he noted. For Dat, CUHK is defined by the balance of academic rigour and inspiring community.

CUHK’s Systems Engineering and Engineering Management Programme

The SEEM programme prepares graduates to manage complex, data-driven systems across modern industries by integrating engineering technology with management. Key highlights include:

Specialised Streams: Offers focused specialisation streams in Business Information Systems and Decision Analytics.

Offers focused specialisation streams in Business Information Systems and Decision Analytics. Analytical Toolkit: Trains students in advanced mathematical tools including optimisation, stochastic modelling, and computer simulation.

Trains students in advanced mathematical tools including optimisation, stochastic modelling, and computer simulation. Technology at the Core: Infuses core engineering studies with cutting-edge expertise in machine learning, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

Infuses core engineering studies with cutting-edge expertise in machine learning, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence. Global Career Paths: Equips competitive graduates for prominent positions in asset management, information technology consulting, and e-commerce supply chain management.

For more information about CUHK’s undergraduate programmes, visit https://admission.cuhk.edu.hk/.

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