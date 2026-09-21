Aolani Collaborates With NVIDIA to Expand AI Factory Infrastructure Across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 September 2026 – Aolani , a Singapore-founded AI Cloud powering AI growth, today announced the signing of a strategic compute collaboration with NVIDIA.

A first of its scale for a Southeast Asian-founded company, the collaboration marks a major milestone that will significantly boost Southeast Asia’s profile in the global AI ecosystem. By combining Aolani’s capabilities and NVIDIA’s technology, the strategic collaboration will unlock financing that will further accelerate and democratise access to AI compute in Asia for global AI natives, sovereigns, and local enterprises and SMEs.

This collaboration brings Aolani’s total AI factory capacity to more than 100 megawatts (MW). 22,000 GPUs are expected to be deployed across two AI factories in Malaysia and the Philippines in early 2027. This will bring Aolani’s total deployment to over 48,000 GPUs.

An NVIDIA Cloud Partner since 2023, Aolani will be deploying NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs, a leading AI system designed to help organisations build and scale advanced AI workloads today.

Aolani will deliver NVIDIA-powered cloud services to AI-native companies, enterprises, startups, developers and institutions across Southeast Asia. A revenue-sharing and credit-support model will align infrastructure deployment with customer demand, helping broaden access to large-scale accelerated computing while giving Aolani a capital-efficient path to scale its AI factories across the region.

Driving Southeast Asia as a leading global powerhouse for AI innovation

Southeast Asia is one of the most robust AI markets in the world, with AI adoption rates among companies demonstrating stronger momentum than global average[1]. With more than US$50 billion invested by global hyperscalers in AI-ready data centres and cloud infrastructure[2], the region’s growth is driven by its emerging position as a global arena for cloud and AI innovation.

While Malaysia has established itself as one of Asia’s premier AI factory hubs, the Philippines represents a high-potential emerging market for AI infrastructure. Aolani’s deployment in the Philippines is expected to be among the first large-scale AI infrastructure platforms in the country, broadening access to advanced AI compute and supporting the buildout of essential AI infrastructure in Asia.

Nicholas Chia, Chief Executive Officer at Aolani said: “This collaboration with NVIDIA marks a defining moment in Aolani’s mission to deliver world-class AI compute at the speed that matches the pace of AI development, and on infrastructure that is compliant, accountable, and trusted to perform. Southeast Asia is rapidly emerging as a key global node for the next wave of global AI buildout, and we are well-positioned to lead this. We are excited to work with new partners and customers to build the Southeast Asian AI ecosystem and cement the region’s central role in the global AI landscape.”

Media Contact

H/Advisors on behalf of Aolani

[email protected]

Sources:

[1] McKinsey & Company, “AI in Southeast Asia: An Era of Opportunity,” 2024, https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/future-of-asia/ai-in-southeast-asia-an-era-of-opportunity

[2] Singapore Economic Development Board, “AI in Southeast Asia: An Era of Opportunity,” https://www.edb.gov.sg/en/business-insights/market-and-industry-reports/ai-in-southeast-asia-an-era-of-opportunity.html

https://www.aolani.com

https://sg.linkedin.com/company/aolani-cloud

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Aolani

Where AI gets built in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore and founded in 2023, Aolani is backed by compliant and purpose-built infrastructure to deliver the performance capabilities for next-generation AI. Aolani’s AI factories enable organisations to build with confidence, scale ambitiously, and move at hyper-speed in the world’s fastest-growing AI market.

For more information, visit www.aolani.com and follow @AolaniCloud on LinkedIn.