Etiqa Insurance Singapore Appoints Claudia Soh as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Chapter of Growth

Veteran insurance leader to accelerate growth, strengthen partnerships and drive customer-focused innovation

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 August 2026 – Etiqa Insurance Singapore today announced the official appointment of Claudia Soh as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 14 Aug 2026. Over the past six months, while serving as Acting Chief Executive Officer and continuing in her role as Chief Financial Officer, Claudia has led Etiqa Insurance Singapore through a period of sustained growth and transformation, strengthening the company’s foundations while driving initiatives focused on innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centricity. Her appointment reflects the Board’s confidence in her leadership and vision as the company embarks on its next phase of growth.

With more than 20 years of experience in the financial services and insurance industry, Claudia brings extensive expertise across finance, strategic planning, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations and auditing. Her career spans both the public and private sectors, including experience at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and senior leadership roles within the insurance industry.

During her tenure at Etiqa, Claudia has helped build on the company’s strong momentum by supporting its growth agenda while advancing new initiatives. Her collaborative leadership approach and focus on long-term value creation have contributed to strengthening Etiqa’s capabilities for the future. She has also been an advocate for transforming the finance function from a traditional support role into a strategic business partner that helps create stronger outcomes for customers, employees and stakeholders.

“We are delighted to formally appoint Claudia Soh as CEO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore,” said Kamaludin, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etiqa Insurance and Takaful. “Claudia has demonstrated strong leadership, strategic clarity, operational excellence and resilience. Her ability to drive innovation, build strong teams and adapt to changing customer needs will continue to strengthen our market position in Singapore to deliver long-tern value for our customers, employees and stakeholders”

On her appointment, Claudia said, “I am honoured to undertake the role of CEO at Etiqa Insurance Singapore at a time of significant change for our industry. As customer expectations continue to evolve, we must remain agile, innovative and focused on delivering purposeful value. By combining digital innovation, data-driven insights and strong partnerships, we will continue to enhance the customer experience and help more individuals and businesses build financial confidence and resilience.”

Deepening Partnerships and Empowering Financial Readiness

As a leading composite insurer, Etiqa Insurance Singapore will continue to deepen its distribution capabilities and ecosystem partnerships to make protection more accessible and relevant to customers. Beyond its longstanding bancassurance partnership, Etiqa will work closely with Maybank to deliver more integrated financial and protection solutions, leveraging the strength of the Maybank network and customer ecosystem. Etiqa will also continue collaborating with partners across Singapore to develop innovative solutions that support customers’ evolving protection, savings and financial wellness needs.

Hashtag: #EtiqaInsuranceSingapore

https://www.etiqa.com.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (Etiqa Insurance Singapore)

Protecting customers since 1961, Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (EIPL) is a life and general insurance company licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and governed by the Insurance Act 1966. Having protected customers in Singapore since 1961 under the name United General Insurance Co. Sdn. Bhd., the company transitioned into the Singapore branch of Etiqa Insurance Berhad in 2009. Today, EIPL in Singapore stands as the pivotal operating entity of Etiqa Insurance Group, a leading insurance and takaful provider in ASEAN.

EIPL offers a comprehensive range of life and general insurance products accessible through its diverse distribution channels, including bancassurance, agents, brokers, financial advisers, partnerships, direct and online sales via Tiq by Etiqa. Etiqa is rated ‘A’ by credit rating agency Fitch for the group’s ‘Favorable’ business profile. The company is a member of the Maybank Group.