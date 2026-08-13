PayerMax Enables Last War to Integrate Rakuten Pay, Expanding Market Access to Japan

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 August 2026 – Global fintech companytoday announced that, one of the world’s leading strategy mobile games, has successfully integrated the cashless payment servicemarking a key milestone for the company.

As a leading overseas payment service provider (PSP), PayerMax has integrated Rakuten Pay to enable international merchants to adopt this payment method in Japan. This integration marks a significant milestone in the technical collaboration, successfully supporting merchants in leveraging Rakuten Pay for their local operations.

The milestone not only enhances the localized payment experience for Last War players in Japan, but also demonstrates how international game publishers can leverage trusted local payment partnerships to accelerate market entry, strengthen localization and better engage Japanese consumers.

Connecting with Japanese Players Starts with Local Payments

As more global game publishers expand into Japan, localized payment experiences have become an increasingly important part of player acquisition, monetization and long-term growth.

As one of the flagship payment services within the Rakuten Ecosystem, Rakuten Pay plays a central role in Japan’s digital commerce landscape. The Rakuten Ecosystem connects more than 100 million registered members across e-commerce, financial services, travel, mobile and offline retail, and Rakuten Pay has become one of Japan’s most widely adopted local payment methods.

For international game publishers, integrating Rakuten Pay is about more than offering another payment option. It provides access to one of Japan’s most established consumer ecosystems, allowing games to deliver payment experiences aligned with local player preferences while building stronger engagement in one of the world’s most competitive gaming markets.

Supporting Last War Highlights PayerMax’s Local Payment Expertise in Japan

As one of the fastest-growing strategy games worldwide, Last War continues to expand its global footprint, with Japan representing one of its key strategic markets. As expectations for localized payment experiences continue to rise, enabling familiar and trusted local payment methods has become an important part of enhancing player experience and supporting sustainable growth.

With support from PayerMax, Last War successfully integrated Rakuten Pay, becoming a leading overseas game to support the payment method and offering Japanese players a more localized and seamless payment experience.

Designed to support international businesses entering Japan, PayerMax provides a unified payment solution that bridges the gap between global merchants and the local ecosystem. By leveraging PayerMax’s integration with Rakuten Pay, PayerMax serves as a gateway for international businesses to establish a strong presence in the Japanese market.

Faster Market Entry

Through PayerMax’s system integration with Rakuten Payment, eligible merchants benefit from a standardized integration pathway that shortens implementation timelines and accelerates go-to-market execution in Japan.

Reliable Compliance and Fund Management Enablement

Leveraging the established business relationships between PayerMax and Rakuten Pay, merchants are empowered to integrate Rakuten Pay through a streamlined, standardized pathway which is aligned with Japan’s local regulatory and operational requirements, thereby delivering a payment experience that resonates with the everyday spending habits of Japanese players. Furthermore, within this collaborative framework, PayerMax and Rakuten Pay facilitate the unified orchestration of critical processes including KYC, anti‑money laundering (AML) and fund management, effectively alleviating the operational complexities and associated costs of local payment execution. This enables merchants to refocus their resources on sustainable business growth and enriched player engagement.

Access to Japan’s Consumer Ecosystem

Through PayerMax, businesses can better engage local consumers, strengthen brand presence and build sustainable long-term growth in Japan.

The successful integration for Last War not only demonstrates the commercial value of the partnership between PayerMax and Rakuten Payment, but also provides a proven reference for more global game publishers and digital content companies expanding into Japan.

Executive Quotes

Hiroki Sogawa, Executive Officer, Rakuten Payment, said:

“We are pleased to partner with PayerMax and to see Last War, a leading title, successfully integrate Rakuten Pay as a payment option. Through this collaboration, we look forward to supporting more international businesses and digital content providers in delivering trusted, localized payment experiences for Japanese consumers.”

Will, APAC General Manager of PayerMax, said:

“Integrating with Rakuten Pay marks an important milestone in PayerMax’s expansion of local payment capabilities in Japan. The successful launch of Last War reflects the strength of our partnership and demonstrates our ability to help global game publishers and international businesses localize faster through trusted local payment infrastructure. Looking ahead, we will continue working with leading local payment partners worldwide to deliver secure, compliant and scalable payment solutions for global merchants.”

Strengthening Local Payment Infrastructure for Global Growth

The partnership with Rakuten Payment represents another important milestone in PayerMax’s strategy to strengthen local payment infrastructure across key global markets and further expand its local payment capabilities in Japan.

Today, PayerMax supports businesses across more than 150 markets and offers access to over 600 payment methods worldwide, backed by an extensive network of local payment partners spanning Japan, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and other high-growth regions.

Rather than simply aggregating payment methods, PayerMax focuses on connecting businesses with the local payment ecosystems that shape consumer behavior in each market. By combining enterprise-grade payment technology with trusted local partnerships, PayerMax enables international businesses to localize faster, operate more efficiently and achieve sustainable global growth.

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