Bangladesh gets first customised LHB rake from Kapurthala

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Bangladesh Railway has received the first rake of 19 customised Linke Hofmann Busch broad-gauge passenger coaches manufactured at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, advancing a 200-coach procurement programme aimed at modernising its passenger fleet.

The rake rolled out on August 12 with three air-conditioned sleeper coaches, three air-conditioned chair cars, 11 non-air-conditioned chair cars and two power cars. The coaches have been designed around Bangladesh Railway’s operating requirements rather than simply replicating equipment used on the railway network across India.

Among the most significant changes is a crashworthy body structure conforming to European Standard EN 15227. Meeting the standard required substantial redesign of the LHB coach shell to improve its behaviour during collisions and strengthen passenger protection. The electrical architecture has also been adapted to operate at 415 volts, compared with the 750-volt arrangement normally used on comparable coaches operating elsewhere on the network.

Passenger amenities have received particular attention. The coaches have specially designed reclining seats with stainless-steel armrests and footrests and offer multiple reclining positions. Other fittings include integrated CCTV surveillance, passenger alarm systems and partially openable windows. Air-conditioned coaches have also been provided with fans, giving travellers an additional ventilation option.

Dedicated facilities include a Baby Care Room and Prayer Room, reflecting requirements specified for Bangladesh Railway services. The modifications illustrate how railway manufacturers are increasingly adapting export rolling stock to local travel patterns, cultural requirements and infrastructure rather than supplying standard domestic configurations.

The roof structure has also been strengthened to accommodate operating conditions where passengers may travel on coach roofs during periods of exceptionally heavy demand. The modification increases the structural capacity of the coach and is among the more unusual engineering changes incorporated specifically for the Bangladesh order.

The rollout forms part of a larger contract for 200 broad-gauge passenger coaches in seven variants. RITES is executing the project, with the coaches being manufactured at Kapurthala. The contract was awarded in 2024 following an international competitive bidding process and is valued at about Rs 915 crore, or roughly $111 million. Financing is being provided by the European Investment Bank.

The programme revives a manufacturing relationship established more than a decade ago. Rail Coach Factory supplied 120 LHB broad-gauge passenger coaches to Bangladesh Railway during 2015-16. The fresh 200-coach order represents a substantially larger follow-on programme and extends the use of LHB technology within Bangladesh’s passenger network.

LHB coaches use stainless-steel construction and are designed to provide better crash performance, ride quality and maintenance characteristics than older conventional passenger coaches. Their anti-telescoping characteristics are intended to reduce the likelihood of coaches climbing over one another during a serious collision.

The Bangladesh programme also highlights the growing role of specialised railway exports in manufacturing strategy. Instead of exporting only locomotives or standard rolling stock, production units are increasingly being required to re-engineer electrical systems, interiors, safety structures and passenger facilities for foreign railway networks.

Bangladesh Railway has been working to renew ageing rolling stock while expanding capacity across its broad-gauge network. The 200-coach programme gives the operator additional air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned accommodation while bringing newer safety and passenger-comfort specifications into service.

The arrival of the first rake comes against a more complicated political backdrop in relations between New Delhi and Dhaka, but railway projects have continued to provide an important strand of bilateral economic and infrastructure cooperation. The coach contract was signed before the political changes in Bangladesh and has proceeded through the manufacturing and delivery stages.