Google raises Pixel prices as AI takes centre stage

Google has unveiled its Pixel 11 smartphone range with higher starting prices, a new Tensor G6 processor and deeper Gemini integration, placing artificial intelligence at the centre of its latest challenge to Apple and Samsung.

The Pixel 11 starts at $899, while the Pixel 11 Pro is priced from $1,099 and the larger Pixel 11 Pro XL from $1,299. All three models are available for pre-order and are scheduled to reach stores on August 20. The prices represent increases of about $100 over comparable models from the previous generation.

Google is positioning the phones less as radical hardware redesigns and more as vehicles for an increasingly proactive version of Gemini. The company says the devices can surface information from applications at appropriate moments, suggest actions based on conversations and help users complete tasks without repeatedly switching between services.

The Pixel 11 series runs on Google’s new Tensor G6 chip, which the company describes as its fastest and most powerful smartphone processor. The chip delivers 25% faster web browsing and 15% quicker application launches than Tensor G5, while its Tensor Processing Unit provides 50% more computing capacity for artificial intelligence workloads.

On-device AI processing can run as much as 3.5 times faster while consuming up to 3.5 times less energy, an important element of Google’s strategy to move more Gemini functions directly onto phones rather than relying exclusively on cloud computing.

Gemini Intelligence is designed to use contextual information to anticipate what a user may need. A conversation about an upcoming trip, for example, can prompt the phone to display flight information. Discussions about dinner may generate a suggestion to make a restaurant reservation, while details appearing elsewhere on the device can be offered for addition to Calendar, Maps or Google Wallet.

Photography remains another major battleground. Google’s new Magic Capture mode continuously analyses the period around a shot and typically evaluates about 400 frames using on-device intelligence and Gemini models. It then selects high-quality 12-megapixel images, automatically applying adjustments including cropping and unblurring where appropriate. The system also retains a video, allowing users to obtain still photographs and moving footage from the same capture sequence.

The standard Pixel 11 receives a larger 48-megapixel main camera sensor with 56% greater light sensitivity. Its 5x telephoto camera supports up to 30x Super Zoom.

Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL receive upgraded main and 48-megapixel telephoto sensors. The telephoto system has a larger sensor with 30% greater light sensitivity and supports portrait photography at 5x magnification. Google’s computational imaging system extends digital zoom to 120x on the Pro models.

Low-light photography has also been accelerated. Instant Night Sight on the Pro devices can capture images as much as 4.5 times faster while retaining the company’s intended image quality, reducing the length of time users must hold the phone steady.

A new Camera Looks function offers alternative photographic styles at the point of capture rather than relying solely on editing afterwards. Users can choose among preset looks including Natural, Shadows and Vanilla, alongside additional options such as Editorial, Classic and Velvet.

Content creators receive a Creator Suite containing an on-screen teleprompter that automatically scrolls while the user speaks, social-media framing guides, video project folders and a Storyboard tool for trimming and rearranging clips.

Google has also revised the physical design. The Pixel 11 camera bar is 40% thinner than on earlier base Pixel models, while all three phones begin with 256GB of storage. The Pro displays reach brightness levels of up to 3,600 nits and use a new coating intended to more than double scratch resistance.

Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL introduce HiLight, a system of coloured LEDs around the camera flash that provides visual notifications while the handset is face down. Users can assign colours to selected callers, while different lighting patterns indicate whether Gemini is listening, processing or responding.

Charging has been upgraded across the range, with Pixelsnap magnetic wireless charging built in. Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro support Qi2.2 wireless charging at up to 25W, while Google says the Pro XL can recover enough power for about 15 hours of battery use after 15 minutes of wired charging.