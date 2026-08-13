Messi returns as Inter Miami bow out

Lionel Messi returned to action four days after the death of his father, but his comeback could not prevent Inter Miami from being eliminated from the Leagues Cup after a 3-2 defeat by Club León in Florida.

Messi entered as a substitute at Nu Stadium on Wednesday, August 12, following several emotionally demanding days during which he travelled to Argentina for the funeral of his father, Jorge Messi. The 68-year-old died in Rosario after a prolonged illness, ending a relationship that had shaped virtually every stage of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s career.

The Argentina captain had returned to Rosario for a private ceremony before travelling back to South Florida. Hours before taking the field, Messi published a deeply personal tribute to his father, expressing uncertainty about how long he wanted to continue playing football without the man who had been his adviser, representative and constant companion throughout his career.

Inter Miami needed a regulation victory against León to retain hope of reaching the quarter-finals. They twice went ahead but were unable to protect either advantage as the Liga MX club completed an impressive comeback and finished Phase One with a perfect record.

Dániel Pintér put Miami ahead late in the first half, giving the hosts the start they required. Daniel Arcila equalised after the interval before Yannick Bright quickly restored Miami’s advantage. León responded again through Juan Domínguez, setting up a tense finish with the score at 2-2.

Arcila then struck his second goal late in the game to make it 3-2 and effectively end Miami’s campaign. The result sent León into the knockout stage while leaving the 2023 Leagues Cup winners outside the four MLS qualifying positions.

Messi’s appearance became the defining image of the match. León’s players and coaching staff acknowledged the circumstances surrounding his return, while Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos spoke about the lasting impact of losing a father and the difficulty of processing such grief. León coach Javier Gandolfi also praised Messi for taking the field under exceptionally difficult personal circumstances.

Jorge Messi had played a central role in his son’s rise from Rosario to Barcelona and ultimately to global football prominence. He accompanied Lionel during the family’s move to Spain when Barcelona offered the young forward an opportunity to continue his football development and medical treatment. He later became closely involved in managing his son’s professional affairs.

Concern about Jorge’s health had intensified during the 2026 World Cup. The Messi family disclosed in June that he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness and appealed for privacy after incorrect reports circulated that he had died while Argentina were competing in the tournament. Jorge died on August 7 in Rosario, weeks after Argentina finished runners-up to Spain.

Messi subsequently revealed that his father’s wish to see him play at another World Cup had been a major motivation for continuing with Argentina. His emotional response during the tournament drew attention to the private pressures surrounding his participation, even as he remained the focal point of the national team’s attempt to retain the trophy.

For Inter Miami, the defeat ended another potential trophy run after the club entered the competition carrying significant expectations. The Florida side won the inaugural expanded Leagues Cup in 2023 and captured the MLS Cup in 2025, while Messi’s arrival transformed the club’s international profile.

The 2026 Leagues Cup uses separate MLS and Liga MX tables during Phase One, with each participating club playing three matches against teams from the other league. Only the top four clubs from each league advance directly to the quarter-finals, making dropped points particularly costly.