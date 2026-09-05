Fadnavis breaks ground for Bajaj Finserv Pune campus

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has laid the foundation stone for Bajaj Finserv’s planned technology-led corporate campus in Pune, a 7.2-million-square-foot development the company says will become the country’s largest single-location financial services office.

The campus at Koregaon Park Annexe is being designed around artificial intelligence and Internet of Things systems that will monitor environmental conditions, occupancy and infrastructure and adjust building operations in real time. Bajaj Finserv describes the project as its first “sentient” corporate campus.

Fadnavis unveiled a commemorative plaque at the September 4 ceremony, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, Bajaj Finserv Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Bajaj and other officials.

The company said the project would consolidate its diversified financial services businesses at a common address for the first time, bringing together operations spanning lending, deposits, payments, insurance and investments. The complex is also planned to include what Bajaj Finserv says will be Pune’s tallest steel tower.

Fadnavis said Bajaj Finserv had built a significant position in the state’s fintech ecosystem by using technology to widen access to loans, insurance and other financial services. He said the new campus would strengthen Pune’s role as a financial-technology centre and described the project as a major addition to Maharashtra’s business infrastructure.

The development is intended to use AI and IoT systems across energy management, water consumption, air quality, crowd density, movement and safety. Sensors and analytics are expected to help the campus respond to changes in weather and occupancy, while predictive maintenance systems will monitor critical infrastructure. Automation and robotics are also planned for some campus operations.

Bajaj Finserv said sustainability, environmental design and employee wellbeing would be the three main design pillars. The buildings are being planned to global LEED and Indian Green Building Council standards, with renewable energy intended to power the campus.

The company has set a target of recycling 80 per cent of water used at the site, alongside rainwater harvesting and zero-waste measures. Those features form part of Bajaj Finserv’s stated goal of achieving carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by the 2031-32 financial year.

Sanjiv Bajaj said the project was intended to combine environmental responsibility with the group’s financial inclusion goals. He said the campus would use eco-efficient and biophilic design, AI-driven systems and renewable energy while placing employee health and wellbeing at the centre of the workplace plan.

Green zones are expected to include Ayurvedic gardens, Miyawaki forests and replanted native forests, with species from Maharashtra selected to support biodiversity. The design will seek to increase natural daylight and ventilation and reduce cooling requirements, according to the company.

Indoor environmental monitoring is planned at floor and cluster level, covering air quality and temperature. Employees are also expected to use an integrated Bajaj One application for services such as navigation, parking and facility bookings.

The project includes plans for a medical centre with telemedicine and emergency-response facilities as well as dedicated wellness support. Bajaj Finserv said these services would be integrated with the wider digital infrastructure of the campus.

The company also plans to incorporate art, craft and heritage traditions from across the country into the development, including lesser-known and lost art forms. Elements of Bajaj Finserv’s corporate social responsibility programmes and work produced by programme beneficiaries are expected to feature within the campus design.

Fadnavis used the ceremony to highlight the Bajaj group’s long association with Maharashtra and its role in the state’s industrial development. He also referred to the legacy of Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist and freedom movement figure associated with the group’s early history.

Bajaj Finserv already has several corporate and group offices in Pune. The new site is intended to serve as the company’s principal corporate office and create a single large workplace for businesses that are now spread across different locations.