Kochi airport deploys robot for passenger assistance

Cochin International Airport Limited has deployed a passenger assistance robot at Kochi airport, offering travellers real-time flight information, directions to boarding gates and details about Kerala’s traditional arts.

The robot has begun operating at Kalangan, the art museum inside the Domestic Security Hold Area, marking the first phase of a wider plan to introduce robotic assistance across the airport. CIAL Managing Director S. Suhas inaugurated the service, which is intended to give passengers access to travel information while they move through the terminal.

Passengers can interact with the robot to check flight schedules, gate numbers and CIAL services. It can provide directions to boarding gates and other airport facilities, helping travellers locate destinations without having to rely solely on static signs or information counters.

CIAL has also given the robot a cultural role. At Kalangan, it can explain Kerala art forms including Kathakali and Ottanthullal and provide information about sculptures and artworks displayed in the museum. The robot can guide passengers towards relevant exhibits, linking travel assistance with the airport’s cultural displays.

The airport operator said passenger assistance robots will be deployed in check-in halls during the next phase of the programme. CIAL is also examining the use of delivery robots capable of carrying food and other products directly to passengers waiting inside the terminal, though no timetable has been announced for that service.

Pune-based Kinetics Robotics developed the passenger assistance robot for CIAL. Executive Director Santhosh Poovattil, Head of Commercial Manoj P. Joseph and Kinetics Robotics representative Jignesh Nair were among those present when the service was launched.

The project adds another automated passenger-facing service to CIAL’s broader digital upgrade. The airport last year outlined a Rs 200-crore digital transformation programme, CIAL 2.0, covering operational systems, artificial intelligence, automation and cybersecurity. That programme included upgraded flight information and announcement systems, common-use passenger processing infrastructure and other technology intended to improve airport operations and passenger convenience.

CIAL 2.0 also identified facial-recognition check-in, artificial intelligence-based baggage tracking, lost-item tracking, prepaid cab booking kiosks and DigiYatra integration among its digital services. The passenger assistance robot extends that technology drive into a visible, interactive role inside the terminal rather than keeping automation largely behind the scenes.

For passengers, the robot’s main practical value is immediate access to frequently requested information. Flight updates and gate directions can change during the course of a journey, and an interactive unit positioned within the secure area can supplement display boards and staffed help points. Its deployment at Kalangan also allows CIAL to test passenger interaction with the technology in a controlled setting before placing more robots in busier check-in areas.

The cultural information function gives the device a second purpose beyond navigation. Travellers passing through the museum can request explanations of traditional performances and displayed works rather than using the robot only for airport queries. CIAL has presented that combination as part of its effort to improve passenger convenience while drawing attention to Kerala’s cultural heritage.

The first deployment remains limited to the domestic security hold area, and CIAL has not disclosed how many passenger assistance robots will be added in the next stage. The airport operator has also not announced technical details such as supported languages, operating hours, mobility range or whether future units will have additional functions.

Kalangan serves as the initial location because it combines passenger circulation with exhibits that require both directional and informational support. The robot can therefore handle airport questions while directing visitors towards artworks and explaining selected cultural forms.

CIAL’s move comes as airports increasingly use self-service and automated systems for routine passenger interactions, particularly for check-in, baggage processing, navigation and information delivery. At Kochi, the next expansion will move the assistance robots from the museum setting into check-in halls, where passenger volumes and the range of queries are likely to be greater.