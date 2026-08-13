Recognition from the U.S. Green Building Council, Global Forum on Human Settlements, GEO Foundation, and Asia’s Top 100 Golf Courses — and what that recognition proves about the full picture of Forest City Special Financial Zone (SFZ).

JOHOR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 August 2026 — Forest City, the master-planned development in Iskandar Puteri, has achieved nearly 40 international awards and certifications as of August 2026, covering sustainability, green-building design, golf-course environmental management, and hospitality, as well as community contribution.

Aerial view of Forest City in Iskandar Puteri, Johor — more than 60% of the master plan is dedicated to green space, spanning 2.86 million m² of parks, mangrove corridors and landscaped zones.

These include eight awards under the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) series issued by the Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS), as well as a 2024 Certificate of Honor from GFHS; LEED for Core and Shell (LEED-CS) Gold pre-certification from the U.S. Green Building Council; GreenRE Gold ratings for Forest City Island and its international school; GEO Certified status for both golf courses from Scotland’s GEO Foundation; and a seven-year consecutive ranking for Forest City Golf Resort’s Classic Course among the Top 100 Golf Courses in Asia. In 2026, the Classic Course was ranked No. 1 in Malaysia and No. 36 in Asia.

The awards and certifications documented here address a specific set of criteria: design quality, sustainability standards, and operational assessments by independent institutions. This release provides a transparent account of the institutions that have assessed Forest City, the areas reviewed, and the limits of what such recognition can reasonably prove.

Sustainability and Green-Building Recognition

LEED-CS Gold pre-certification has been secured from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) for multiple buildings, demonstrating that environmental performance was embedded in project planning from the outset. LEED pre-certification represents verified design intent and a formal commitment to sustainable performance criteria, including energy modelling, water efficiency, materials selection, and indoor environmental quality.

This design-stage commitment is reflected across the master plan, which dedicates over 60% of the total land area to non-built space, equivalent to 2.86 million m² of green infrastructure. This includes two golf courses, public parks, landscaped residential zones, and mangrove corridors extending along the Johor coastline — green space that, as of 2026, supports more than 400 officially documented species.

At the national level, Forest City Island and its international school have received GreenRE Gold ratings under Malaysia’s green real-estate framework, reinforcing the project’s alignment with recognised sustainability benchmarks at both international and domestic levels. Beyond building-level certifications, Forest City has received eight awards under the SCAHSA, issued by the GFHS, an international non-profit organisation in special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. The documented recognition spans planning and design, green-building industrial development, city-industry integration, green smart city development, coastal ecological protection, low-carbon city planning, and green and intelligent construction, with awards recorded from 2016 to 2023. In 2024, Forest City also received a Certificate of Honor at the 19th Global Forum on Human Settlements from GFHS for its contribution to promoting sustainable cities and human settlements for all.

Award / Certification Issuing Body What It Certifies Status as Reported by Forest City SCAHSA series, including green and intelligent construction recognition Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS, UN ECOSOC consultative status) Sustainable city planning and green construction Eight awards and a 2024 Certificate of Honor, with documented recognition from 2016 to 2023 LEED-CS Gold pre-certification U.S. Green-Building Council Core and shell sustainable building design Multiple buildings GreenRE Gold GreenRE, Malaysia Green real-estate design and operation Forest City Island and international school GEO Certified GEO Foundation, Scotland Sustainable golf-course operations Both golf courses

Golf and Hospitality Recognition

Forest City’s leisure and hospitality assets have also received external recognition, led by the continued performance of Forest City Golf Resort’s Classic Course in regional rankings. The Classic Course has maintained its position among the Top 100 Golf Courses in Asia for seven consecutive years, ranking No. 1 in Malaysia and No. 36 in Asia in 2026, a rise of 14 places from the previous year. The ranking is assessed by an independent panel co-hosted since 2016 by the Chinese and Korean editions of Golf Travel magazine and was reported by The Star on 26 April 2026 following the awards ceremony at Hillview Golf Club on 14 April 2026.

The hospitality component of the resort has also received platform-based recognition. Forest City Golf Hotel earned the Agoda Gold Circle Award 2025 based on service ratings and operational performance on the booking platform. Forest City regards the award as an encouraging indicator of its commitment to guest experience and service consistency, while noting that it reflects day-to-day hospitality performance rather than a measure of the wider development.

Additionally, both golf courses have earned GEO Certified status from Scotland’s GEO Foundation, which evaluates sustainable golf-course operations. GEO Certified is described by the GEO Foundation as “golf’s most comprehensive and widely recognised eco-label”, and is awarded following successful completion of the OnCourse programme and an independent audit. Collectively, these accolades attest to quality across golfing excellence, hospitality service, and environmental stewardship — recognition reflected in visitor engagement, with the resort welcoming more than 100,000 golfers in 2025.

Economic and Community Contribution

Forest City’s recognition record is supported by reported economic and social contribution figures. Internal records indicate that, as of November 2025, the development had contributed over RM790 million in taxes to the Malaysian government, alongside more than RM50 million in employee-related taxes.

More than RM53 million has been invested in charity and community programmes, including support for local schools and villages, and more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created.

According to Forest City’s internal records as of November 2025, the development has engaged more than 190 local enterprises, attracted property owners from over 20 countries and territories, and contributed to attracting an estimated 300,000 international visitors to Malaysia.

The Significance Behind These Awards

In 2018, Forest City was profiled by Forbes as one of the “5 new cities that are set to shake up the future”. While the coverage is now nearly eight years old, it underscores the project’s long-standing visibility in global urban development conversations, rather than serving as an endorsement of present-day investment returns.

Green-building certifications relate primarily to design and operational standards; the SCAHSA recognitions focus on planning and sustainability; and golf-course rankings evaluate course quality and related criteria.

For prospective residents and investors, the awards should therefore be treated as evidence of build quality, institutional engagement and assessed sustainability credentials, to be considered alongside current data on occupancy, demand, connectivity and market liquidity. Questions relating to the Special Financial Zone framework and connectivity — including the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System Link scheduled to open for passenger service on 1 January 2027 — should be assessed through dedicated materials, current market data and, where relevant, Forest City’s investment overview.

The Broader Impact of Awards and Recognitions

The relevance of Forest City’s awards and certifications varies by audience. For ESG-minded investors and institutions, the most relevant credentials are Forest City’s LEED-CS Gold pre-certification, GreenRE Gold ratings, and GFHS recognition. These are issuer-named credentials aligned with green-investment screening and can be reviewed alongside Forest City’s broader investment framework. For enterprises operating within the SFZ, this integrated environment — where land and marine ecosystems are carefully preserved — enhances environmental performance and strengthens sustainability credentials.

For prospective residents and families, the GreenRE rating for the international school and the golf and hospitality recognition for the resort may be more directly relevant to daily living than city-planning awards. These credentials point to quality — but prospective residents should also assess schools, amenities, transport, community facilities, and the broader facts about Forest City on the ground.

For Malaysia-market watchers, Forest City’s SCAHSA record and reported RM790 million tax contribution mark the development as a recognised case study in green development and city-industry integration. This recognition is a data point on the development’s institutional standing, not a forecast of its commercial outcome.

Conclusion

What the awards record does establish is something more specific. Forest City reports nearly 40 awards and certifications across named institutions, including the U.S. Green Building Council, the Global Forum on Human Settlements, the GEO Foundation, and the Top 100 Golf Courses in Asia panel. This is accompanied by reported contributions of more than RM790 million in taxes and the creation of more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs. Prospective residents and investors should also consider Forest City’s position as the financial-services flagship within the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone, along with its duty-free island and Malaysia Digital Status.

The strongest claim the awards support is also the most modest one: that Forest City has been built and planned to a standard that named international institutions have repeatedly chosen to certify — which is a starting point for due diligence, not a substitute for it.

Hashtag: #ForestCity #SFZ #ForestCityAchievements #Malaysia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Forest City Special Financial Zone

Located in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, Forest City Special Financial Zone (FCSFZ) is Malaysia’s first designated special financial zone and a key financial-services component of the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone. It is positioned to attract financial institutions, multinational corporations, high-net-worth individuals and businesses operating in wealth management, financial technology and global business services.

Its incentive framework includes a 0% income tax rate for qualifying Single Family Office Vehicles for up to 20 years, a preferential 5% corporate tax rate for approved qualifying activities, and a special 15% personal income tax rate for eligible knowledge workers, subject to the applicable conditions, regulatory approvals and prevailing legislation. Forest City also holds duty-free island status, further strengthening its appeal as a regional investment, business and wealth-management destination near Singapore.