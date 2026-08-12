Vinpearl Named The Strongest Hotel Brand Globally

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 August 2026 –

With a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 95.4/100 and an AAA+ rating, Vinpearl has surpassed a host of renowned hospitality names to rank No. 1 globally in hotel brand strength.

The Brand Strength Index (BSI) score reflects a brand’s overall strength, encompassing investment performance, customer and partner consideration, and its ability to generate business value.

The AAA+ rating is the highest level in Brand Finance’s brand strength rating system.

Alongside its No. 1 ranking, Vinpearl’s brand value also recorded a record increase of 86% to US$381 million year on year, enabling the company to enter the Top 50 Most Valuable Hotel Brands in the World for the first time.

Vinpearl’s position in brand strength has been driven by accelerated growth across all areas of its operations.

Specifically, in terms of financial strength, in 2026, VPL shares were included in the VN30 Index. Vinpearl also successfully raised US$255 million from SeaTown Holdings, Oman Investment Authority and Vietnam Oman Investment.

In terms of market development, Vinpearl has continued to expand its global connectivity in 2026, signing strategic cooperation agreements with leading international and regional partners, including Agoda, AirAsia MOVE, BeMyGuest, GlobalTix, Klook, CAITO, Thomas Cook India, SOTC Travel, MakeMyTrip, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International, among others. These partnerships aim to increase international visitor flows and enhance service quality across Vinpearl’s system.

In terms of products and services, Vinpearl has continued to expand its multi-segment tourism, hospitality and entertainment ecosystem in 2026. Key initiatives include the launch of Vinpearl Legendlux, a six-star ultra-luxury hotel brand; the introduction of VinFun, a new-generation hotel brand designed to cater to a broader range of guests; the development of Vin New Horizon, a wellness and senior living offering; the premiere of the spectacular stage production “The Grand Epic of Vietnam”; and the launch of The Vietnam Grand WeddX 2026, a new-generation platform for exhibitions and industry connections in Vietnam’s wedding sector.

The collective efforts of the entire ecosystem in 2026 have driven Vinpearl’s remarkable rise in rankings, from being the leading hotel brand in Southeast Asia to becoming the strongest hotel brand globally .

Beyond Brand Finance, the strength of the Vinpearl ecosystem has also been continuously recognized by leading global tourism organizations and platforms. In 2026, VinWonders Nha Trang became the only representative from Vietnam to be included in the Top 100 Global Best Family-Friendly Attractions; Vinpearl Resort & Golf Nam Hoi An received the ASEAN Green Hotel Award 2026; while Vinpearl’s hotels and resorts and VinWonders properties have continued to receive recognition from Booking.com, Agoda and Trip.com, among others, through rankings and awards.

Recognition from the world’s leading tourism rating organizations serves as an important source of motivation for Vinpearl to further elevate its ecosystem, bringing destinations and experiences imbued with Vietnamese identity closer to domestic and international travelers. The company is moving toward its goal of becoming a leading global tourism and hospitality brand, while contributing to elevating Vietnam’s position on the world tourism map.

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About Brand Finance

Brand Finance Plc is the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy, founded in 1996 in London, United Kingdom. It is the only company with a brand valuation methodology that complies with the ISO 10668 international standard for brand valuation, with a presence in more than 20 countries worldwide. Brand Finance reports are used by numerous countries, governments and leading global corporations.

Every year, Brand Finance conducts valuations of more than 70,000 brands worldwide. This marks the 10th year that Vietnam has been included among the countries whose brands are valued by Brand Finance, with Brand Finance Asia-Pacific, headquartered in Singapore, responsible for publishing the rankings.

About Vinpearl

Established in 2003, Vinpearl is Vietnam’s leading brand in tourism, hospitality, entertainment and experiential travel. After more than two decades of development, Vinpearl currently operates 62 properties across 20 provinces and cities.

Its ecosystem comprises 35 five-star hotels and resorts with more than 17,500 rooms; 15 VinWonders theme parks featuring a diverse range of attractions suitable for guests of all ages; six world-class golf courses; and four international-standard VinPalace convention centers and theaters.

The ecosystem also includes two semi-wildlife animal conservation and care parks and one equestrian academy, among other offerings. Particularly notable are Vinpearl’s impressive and distinctive “million-dollar” live shows, staged at destinations including Nha Trang and Phu Quoc, which attract millions of visitors each year.