HKPC Launches “AI for All” Inclusive Programme

Empowering SMEs and Working Professionals to Embrace AI and Foster Widespread AI Adoption in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 August 2026 – The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) today held the Launching Ceremony of the “AI for All” Inclusive Programme, aligning with the National 15th Five-Year Plan and the “AI+” initiative, and supporting the HKSAR Government’s policies of “industries for AI, AI for industries” and “AI for All”. Coordinated by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau (ITIB), the “AI for All” Inclusive Programme aims to promote the widespread adoption of AI across society. As one of the programme implementation partners, HKPC will lead the “AI with HKPC – Business Empowerment” sub-programme, focusing on practical business applications, talent development, and inclusive technology adoption. The initiative will provide targeted support to SMEs, professionals, labour groups, and underprivileged communities through a range of training courses, hands-on application programmes, and industry-academia-research collaboration, promoting AI literacy and the practical deployment of AI technologies.

Professor SUN Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, officiated at the ceremony, joined by Mr Emil YU Chen-on, BBS, JP, Deputy Chairman of HKPC, and Mr Mohamed Butt, MH, Executive Director of HKPC. The event also brought together representatives from leading international and Chinese Mainland technology enterprises, chambers of commerce, and industry leaders, who shared successful case studies and practical insights, fostering collaboration across sectors to advance Hong Kong’s AI ecosystem.

Professor SUN Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, said: “AI has become a key factor in global industrial upgrading and driving the development of the digital economy. Helping SMEs to achieve digital transformation and enhance competitiveness through AI is one of the focal points of the ‘AI for All’ inclusive programme. This time, HKPC as the third implementing organisation for the ‘AI for All’ inclusive programme, leverages its years of experience serving businesses to provide targeted and professional support to SMEs, helping them seize opportunities in the AI era. I hope that through the ‘AI for All’ inclusive programme, AI will not only serve as an empowering tool to enhance corporate value and competitiveness but also transform into a super dividend that benefits SMEs and the general public. Let ‘AI for All’ become Hong Kong’s vision for ‘Upgrading for All’ and ‘Opportunities for All’.”

Mr Emil YU Chen-on, BBS, JP, Deputy Chairman of HKPC, said: “AI should not be a privilege reserved for large enterprises. It should become a productivity tool that every business, every employee, and people from all walks of life can leverage. HKPC has long been committed to helping enterprises, particularly SMEs, enhance productivity, drive digital transformation, and convert innovative technologies into tangible business value. We focus on integrating AI technologies across different industries by providing practical, scalable and replicable solutions that support smart transformation. As one of the implementation organisations of the ‘AI for All’ Inclusive Programme, HKPC will centre its efforts on ‘AI with HKPC – Business Empowerment’, connecting Government, industry, academia, technology partners and social service organisations to help enterprises, SMEs, professionals and underprivileged communities acquire AI capabilities and transform AI into real productivity and business value, thereby advancing Hong Kong’s high-quality development and digital inclusion.”

“AI for All” Officially Launches with “Business Empowerment” Series to Drive Widespread AI Adoption

To advance the “AI for All” Inclusive Programme, HKPC has launched the “AI with HKPC – Business Empowerment” training series, centred on practical business applications. Through a two-year training and promotion programme, HKPC will work with technology companies, chambers of commerce, labour groups and community partners to help SMEs, professionals, working individuals, labour organisations, underprivileged groups and the general public acquire AI knowledge and application skills. The initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of AI and support digital and smart transformation across industries, sectors and communities through three key focus areas:

1. Business and Industry Upgrading: Through AI-focused programmes such as “AI+ Industry Boost Training” and “SME AI Connect”, enterprises can rapidly adopt AI technologies to enhance productivity and competitiveness. Key training topics include:

Practical Applications of Generative AI: Learning how to use generative AI tools for content creation, data analysis, and workflow optimisation.

Learning how to use generative AI tools for content creation, data analysis, and workflow optimisation. AI Applications Across Industries: Exploring how AI enhances efficiency, optimises operations and drives innovation in sectors including education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and logistics.

Exploring how AI enhances efficiency, optimises operations and drives innovation in sectors including education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and logistics. AI Project Workshops: Providing hands-on experience in AI application development and implementation, enabling participants to integrate AI solutions into real business scenarios.

2. Human Resources and Leadership: HKPC will continue conducting the “Hong Kong Enterprise AI Application Trends Survey” and share insights through “AI Talent Winning Tips”, helping organisations understand AI talent management and application trends while preparing for future workforce needs. Key topics include:

AI and Career Development: Examining the impact of AI on the future workplace and helping professionals understand emerging skills requirements.

Examining the impact of AI on the future workplace and helping professionals understand emerging skills requirements. AI Talent Management and Application Strategies: Sharing successful corporate experiences and practical strategies for AI transformation and talent development.

3. AI for ALL: Through the free online learning platform “AI BiteClass”, HKPC will provide convenient AI learning resources for SMEs, professionals, senior citizens and underprivileged communities, enabling people from all backgrounds to access AI fundamentals and the latest application trends anytime, anywhere. Key topics include:

Introduction to AI Fundamentals: Covering basic AI concepts, operating principles, common use cases and future trends.

Covering basic AI concepts, operating principles, common use cases and future trends. Getting Started with Generative AI: Introducing generative AI tools and their everyday applications.

Introducing generative AI tools and their everyday applications. AI Ethics and Responsible Use: Building awareness of responsible AI adoption, including issues relating to data privacy, bias and transparency.



“AI BiteClass” Debuts at Launch Ceremony, Bringing Global Technology Expertise to Hong Kong

As part of the launch event, HKPC presented a live edition of the “AI BiteClass”, featuring experts from HKPC and leading global technology companies, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Huawei Cloud, Lenovo, Samsung, Tencent Cloud and Microsoft. The sessions shared practical AI techniques and real-world application cases tailored for SMEs. Through concise yet insightful presentations, the guest speakers highlighted the best practices and implementation strategies for AI, demonstrating how businesses can leverage AI to drive growth and enhance operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, the “AI BiteClass” will introduce a range of free online courses covering popular topics such as generative AI, AI agents, workflow automation, data analytics and enterprise transformation. Members of the public will be able to access practical AI learning resources at any time through the online platform or via iAM Smart.

HKPC has long positioned itself as a “technology adopter and enabler”, committed to helping enterprises transform innovation into tangible business value. Since 2024, HKPC has organised more than 600 AI training sessions, serving over 32,000 participants, including SMEs, large enterprises, HR professionals, industry leaders, students, educators and members of the public. These efforts have played a pivotal role in fostering a more competitive AI application ecosystem in Hong Kong.

A series of “AI with HKPC – Business Empowerment” activities will be rolled out progressively. Enterprises and members of the public are welcome to register via iAM Smart and stay updated on the latest programmes. Through collaboration with global technology enterprises, industry organisations and community partners, HKPC aims to bring AI into businesses, workplaces and communities, advancing the vision of “AI for All” while empowering enterprises and co-building Hong Kong’s intelligent future. For details, please visit: https://www.hkpcacademy.org/en/aiforall/

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Photo Captions:

Professor SUN Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, delivers a speech at the ceremony, sharing the Government’s vision for advancing the “AI for All” Inclusive Programme, accelerating AI adoption and fostering innovation and technology development in Hong Kong. Professor SUN Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government (middle), Mr Emil YU Chen-on, BBS, JP, Deputy Chairman of HKPC (left), and Mr Mohamed Butt, MH, Executive Director of HKPC (right) officiate the HKPC Launching Ceremony of the “AI for All” Inclusive Programme, jointly promoting AI literacy and application. Mr Emil YU Chen-on, BBS, JP, Deputy Chairman of HKPC, says HKPC will help enterprises and talent master AI technologies through the “AI with HKPC – Business Empowerment” series, supporting the transition from AI awareness to practical application. The “AI for All” Inclusive Programme attracts representatives from the business and innovation and technology sectors to explore the latest AI developments and application opportunities. HKPC hosts an “AI BiteClass” sharing session on the day of the Launching Ceremony, inviting technology companies and industry experts to present practical AI experiences and success stories, helping enterprises enhance productivity and competitiveness through AI.

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About the Hong Kong Productivity Council

The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) is a statutory body established in 1967, dedicated to enhancing the productivity and competitiveness of Hong Kong enterprises through world-class applied R&D, innovative technology services, and integrated manufacturing solutions. As a market-oriented, international R&D organisation, HKPC leverages its deep expertise and extensive industry experience in key areas such as AI, advanced manufacturing, life and health technology, green technology and new energy to drive new industrialisation and support the growth of emerging and future industries.

HKPC focuses on addressing businesses challenges and industrial technology needs, promoting the full integration between technological and industrial innovation. Through technology transfer, product innovation, intellectual property protection and commercialisation of R&D outcomes, the Council fosters collaboration with the local business community as well as top global R&D institutions, delivering added value to industries and advancing the development of new productive forces. HKPC’s world-class R&D achievements have been widely recognised over the years, winning an array of local and overseas accolades, reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as an international innovation and technology centre and a smart city.

To help enterprises capitalise on Hong Kong’s strengths in international connectivity to expand into global markets, HKPC offers comprehensive overseas expansion services tailored to critical areas including product development, technology, manufacturing, and management, enabling businesses to successfully go global from Hong Kong.

HKPC is also committed to providing timely and practical support to SMEs and startups with timely and practical , assisting them in accessing Government funding programmes. Through its FutureSkills training initiatives, HKPC helps both industry and academia stay ahead in latest digital and STEM technologies, nurturing a future-ready talent pool for Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit HKPC’s website: www.hkpc.org/en.