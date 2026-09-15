HKUST Welcomes the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Strengthening Partnerships in Education, Research, and Talent Development

The Uzbek delegation of 24 members was warmly received by Dr. CHOI Yuk-Lin, Secretary for Education of the HKSAR Government; Prof. Harry SHUM, Council Chairman of HKUST; Prof. Nancy IP, President of HKUST, and senior university leaders.
In a high-level meeting with the University’s leadership, Prime Minister Aripov engaged in in-depth discussions on higher education development, artificial intelligence (AI), technological innovation, talent cultivation, research commercialization, and opportunities for closer collaboration between Uzbekistan and HKUST. The exchange also explored pathways for strengthening academic partnerships, expanding student and faculty mobility, and supporting Uzbekistan’s ambitions in developing a knowledge-based economy and emerging technology sectors.
Prime Minister Aripov said, “We are deeply impressed by HKUST’s achievements and its ability to translate cutting-edge research and innovation into practical industrial applications. With over 7,000 Uzbek students pursuing higher education across China, we see tremendous potential to strengthen our academic ties with Hong Kong and prioritize HKUST as a key destination for our students. As both Uzbekistan and HKUST mark their 35th anniversaries, establishing this partnership presents a symbolic and meaningful opportunity to expand educational excellence and global reach together.”
Prof. Shum said, “We are deeply honored to welcome Prime Minister Aripov and the distinguished Uzbek delegation to HKUST during the Belt and Road Summit. As a young, globally minded university celebrating our 35th anniversary, HKUST serves as a vital super-connector—bringing together diverse talent from over 80 nationalities. Building on our foundation with the El-Yurt Umidi Foundation, this visit marks a pivotal step in deepening ties between Hong Kong and Central Asia, opening up new horizons for collaborative growth and youth development along the Belt and Road.”
President Ip added, “We were delighted to engage in a highly productive and forward-looking dialogue with Prime Minister Aripov and his delegation. Uzbekistan’s strategic priorities in AI, robotics, fintech, and cybersecurity align closely with HKUST’s research strengths and advanced facilities. AI and medical science, in particular, offer promising areas for collaboration and could serve as important starting points for future joint initiatives. Beyond educational exchanges, we see tremendous opportunities to deepen cooperation in research, innovation, talent development, and knowledge transfer. We look forward to visiting Uzbekistan and working closely with our partners to co-create impactful solutions, nurture future-ready talent, and contribute to sustainable economic and technological development.”
HKUST also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The agreement establishes a framework for educational collaboration and promotes excellence and innovation in teaching, learning, and research. Witnessed by Prime Minister Aripov, Dr. Choi, and Prof. Shum, the MOU was signed by President Ip and Mr. Salomov Uktam RAHIMOVICH, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan.
The Prime Minister and his delegation toured the HKUST Von Neumann Institute, where they learned about the University’s world-leading research and innovation capabilities in AI. The delegation was introduced to HKUST’s latest advancements in next-generation multimodal AI systems, robotic intelligence technologies, AI-driven 3D understanding and generation, and large-scale healthcare models, as well as their potential applications in addressing societal and industrial challenges. During the visit, the delegation met with 31 Uzbek students studying in Hong Kong, including 14 undergraduates currently enrolled at HKUST, to learn about their academic experiences and life in the city.
Hashtag: #HKUST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) (https://hkust.edu.hk/) is a world-class university renowned for its innovative education, research excellence, and impactful knowledge transfer. Adopting a holistic and interdisciplinary approach to education, HKUST was ranked 33rd globally and 6th in Asia in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and QS Asia University Rankings 2026, respectively. It was also ranked 20th worldwide in the Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026, placing first among universities in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland for the third consecutive year. Eleven HKUST subjects were ranked among the world’s top 50 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. In addition, HKUST’s Computer Science discipline, which encompasses areas such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, was ranked No. 1 in Hong Kong for the tenth consecutive year in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2026. Its graduates are highly competitive, consistently ranking among the world’s top 30 most sought-after employees. In research and entrepreneurship, more than 80% of HKUST’s research was rated “world-leading” or “internationally excellent” in the University Grants Committee’s Research Assessment Exercise 2020. As of July 2026, HKUST members had founded more than 2,000 active start-ups, including 11 unicorns and 22 successful exits through initial public offerings (IPOs) or mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
Follow Arabian Post
Select Arabian Post as your preferred source on Google and MSN News for trusted business news and Arab politics and updates.