HKUST Welcomes the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Strengthening Partnerships in Education, Research, and Talent Development

H.E. Mr. Abdulla Nigmatovich ARIPOV, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan (seventh right, middle row); Dr. CHOI Yuk-Lin, Secretary for Education of the HKSAR Government (seventh left, middle row); Prof. Harry SHUM, Council Chairman of HKUST (sixth left, middle row); and Prof. Nancy IP, President of HKUST (sixth right, middle row), pose for a photo with students from Uzbekistan during the Prime Minister’s official visit to HKUST.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 September 2026 –welcomed, for an official campus visit on September 10, 2026, making HKUST the sole university included in his Hong Kong itinerary. The high-level visit underscored the growing partnership between Uzbekistan and HKUST, with a particular focus on advancing collaboration in higher education, research, innovation, and talent development.

The Uzbek delegation of 24 members was warmly received by Dr. CHOI Yuk-Lin, Secretary for Education of the HKSAR Government; Prof. Harry SHUM, Council Chairman of HKUST; Prof. Nancy IP, President of HKUST, and senior university leaders.

In a high-level meeting with the University’s leadership, Prime Minister Aripov engaged in in-depth discussions on higher education development, artificial intelligence (AI), technological innovation, talent cultivation, research commercialization, and opportunities for closer collaboration between Uzbekistan and HKUST. The exchange also explored pathways for strengthening academic partnerships, expanding student and faculty mobility, and supporting Uzbekistan’s ambitions in developing a knowledge-based economy and emerging technology sectors.

Prime Minister Aripov said, “We are deeply impressed by HKUST’s achievements and its ability to translate cutting-edge research and innovation into practical industrial applications. With over 7,000 Uzbek students pursuing higher education across China, we see tremendous potential to strengthen our academic ties with Hong Kong and prioritize HKUST as a key destination for our students. As both Uzbekistan and HKUST mark their 35th anniversaries, establishing this partnership presents a symbolic and meaningful opportunity to expand educational excellence and global reach together.”

Prof. Shum said, “We are deeply honored to welcome Prime Minister Aripov and the distinguished Uzbek delegation to HKUST during the Belt and Road Summit. As a young, globally minded university celebrating our 35th anniversary, HKUST serves as a vital super-connector—bringing together diverse talent from over 80 nationalities. Building on our foundation with the El-Yurt Umidi Foundation, this visit marks a pivotal step in deepening ties between Hong Kong and Central Asia, opening up new horizons for collaborative growth and youth development along the Belt and Road.”

President Ip added, “We were delighted to engage in a highly productive and forward-looking dialogue with Prime Minister Aripov and his delegation. Uzbekistan’s strategic priorities in AI, robotics, fintech, and cybersecurity align closely with HKUST’s research strengths and advanced facilities. AI and medical science, in particular, offer promising areas for collaboration and could serve as important starting points for future joint initiatives. Beyond educational exchanges, we see tremendous opportunities to deepen cooperation in research, innovation, talent development, and knowledge transfer. We look forward to visiting Uzbekistan and working closely with our partners to co-create impactful solutions, nurture future-ready talent, and contribute to sustainable economic and technological development.”

HKUST also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The agreement establishes a framework for educational collaboration and promotes excellence and innovation in teaching, learning, and research. Witnessed by Prime Minister Aripov, Dr. Choi, and Prof. Shum, the MOU was signed by President Ip and Mr. Salomov Uktam RAHIMOVICH, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The Prime Minister and his delegation toured the HKUST Von Neumann Institute, where they learned about the University’s world-leading research and innovation capabilities in AI. The delegation was introduced to HKUST’s latest advancements in next-generation multimodal AI systems, robotic intelligence technologies, AI-driven 3D understanding and generation, and large-scale healthcare models, as well as their potential applications in addressing societal and industrial challenges. During the visit, the delegation met with 31 Uzbek students studying in Hong Kong, including 14 undergraduates currently enrolled at HKUST, to learn about their academic experiences and life in the city.

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