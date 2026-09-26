Bitcoin rally lifts Tesla holdings towards $1 billion

Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings moved close to the $1 billion mark after the cryptocurrency’s sharp weekly advance added about $122.6 million to the market value of the electric-vehicle maker’s position without any fresh purchase.

The company held 11,509 bitcoin at the end of June, its latest regulatory filing shows, matching the balance tracked on-chain by blockchain intelligence platform Arkham. At a Bitcoin price of about $86,700, that position was valued at roughly $997.8 million, leaving it only a few million dollars short of the billion-dollar threshold.

The increase reflected price appreciation rather than trading by Tesla. Arkham data indicated that the value of the company’s holdings rose by about $122.6 million over a week as Bitcoin gained roughly 14 per cent. The cryptocurrency climbed above $87,000 on Monday, reaching an eight-month high, before surrendering part of the advance later in the week.

Bitcoin was trading around $84,000 on Saturday, about 4 per cent below its weekly peak near $87,360. At that level, Tesla’s 11,509 coins would be worth about $967 million, illustrating how quickly the dollar value of a large corporate cryptocurrency position can change as the underlying asset moves.

Tesla’s own disclosure provides the clearest confirmation of the size of the holding. In its quarterly report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said that, as of June 30, the majority of its digital assets comprised 11,509 units of Bitcoin with an acquisition cost of $386 million. The same quantity was reported at the end of 2025.

Tesla valued its digital assets at $674 million on June 30, down from $1.008 billion at the end of December. Its cash-flow statement recorded a $334 million unrealised loss on digital assets for the six months of 2026, underscoring the effect of Bitcoin price movements on figures.

That means the company’s Bitcoin position has not expanded during the rally. The roughly $122 million weekly increase cited from on-chain valuations is therefore an unrealised change in market value, not cash profit booked through a sale. Its precise valuation also varies continuously with Bitcoin’s price and can differ according to the market price and time used for calculation.

Tesla’s exposure remains significant because of the size of the holding and the volatility of Bitcoin. The 11,509 coins represent about 0.055 per cent of Bitcoin’s maximum programmed supply of 21 million coins. The position also keeps Tesla among the better-known listed companies retaining Bitcoin on their balance sheets, although several corporate holders own substantially larger amounts.

The latest move followed a broader rebound in cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin rose above $87,000 at the start of the week after gaining sharply over several sessions, while crypto-linked equities also advanced. The rally then lost momentum as Bitcoin slipped back towards $84,000, leaving the value of Tesla’s holding below the levels implied at the weekly peak.

The accounting treatment of the position is also relevant to Tesla’s financial statements. US accounting rules now require qualifying crypto assets to be measured at fair value, with changes recognised in earnings. As a result, large swings in Bitcoin can affect reported results even when a company neither buys nor sells coins during the reporting period.

Tesla’s Bitcoin position dates to 2021, when the company disclosed a $1.5 billion purchase and briefly accepted the cryptocurrency as payment for vehicles. It later reduced the holding substantially. During the second quarter of 2022, Tesla converted about 75 per cent of its Bitcoin purchases into conventional currency, adding $936 million in cash to its balance sheet.

The company has since retained a smaller core position. Its June filing put the acquisition cost of the 11,509 Bitcoin at $386 million, far below the market value reached during this week’s rally. That gap reflects the appreciation of the remaining coins over the company’s stated cost basis, although quarterly accounting results depend on fair values at the applicable reporting dates.