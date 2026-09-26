logo
Just in:
Long-lived Linux kernel flaw permits root container escape // Iran submits ceasefire roadmap tied to Hormuz reopening // Kweichow Zhenjiu Partners with CDF Cruise to Host Exclusive Tasting Event Aboard “Adora Magic City” // President Xi Dominates US-China Summit, But Trump Has His Winning Cards // Iran proposes uranium transfer in US diplomacy push // MIHAS Awards 2026 Celebrates Excellence and Sets New Benchmark for Innovation, Sustainability and Digitalisation Across the Global Halal Ecosystem // Thailand Unveils First National Semiconductor Strategy, Targets $80 Billion in Investment by 2050 // Binance opens bStocks access to UAE users // Angel Health Wan Chai Clinic Commences Operations, Providing General Practice, Health Check and Vaccination Services // Huagui Group: A Global Player Across Two RMB100-Billion Aquatic Markets, as Honghu Lotus Root Ranks No. 1 in Antioxidant Content // DP World maps shifts in maritime trade // China deploys 26th internet satellite group from Hainan // Green SM starts Amsterdam electric taxi pilot // What global investors want from Xi’s Washington summit // After the FOMC: my macro convictions for 2027 // OpenAI agents accessed three U.S. government websites // MIHAS Reaffirms Malaysia’s Pivotal Role in the Growing Global Halal Economy // Pope Leo centres Paris visit on eastern Christians // RemControl enables remote takeover of Android banking devices // UNGA 81 Day 3: Gaza, Iran War And The Limits Of Multilateral Diplomacy //
0 likes

Bitcoin rally lifts Tesla holdings towards $1 billion

Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings moved close to the $1 billion mark after the cryptocurrency’s sharp weekly advance added about $122.6 million to the market value of the electric-vehicle maker’s position without any fresh purchase.

The company held 11,509 bitcoin at the end of June, its latest regulatory filing shows, matching the balance tracked on-chain by blockchain intelligence platform Arkham. At a Bitcoin price of about $86,700, that position was valued at roughly $997.8 million, leaving it only a few million dollars short of the billion-dollar threshold.

The increase reflected price appreciation rather than trading by Tesla. Arkham data indicated that the value of the company’s holdings rose by about $122.6 million over a week as Bitcoin gained roughly 14 per cent. The cryptocurrency climbed above $87,000 on Monday, reaching an eight-month high, before surrendering part of the advance later in the week.

Bitcoin was trading around $84,000 on Saturday, about 4 per cent below its weekly peak near $87,360. At that level, Tesla’s 11,509 coins would be worth about $967 million, illustrating how quickly the dollar value of a large corporate cryptocurrency position can change as the underlying asset moves.

Tesla’s own disclosure provides the clearest confirmation of the size of the holding. In its quarterly report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said that, as of June 30, the majority of its digital assets comprised 11,509 units of Bitcoin with an acquisition cost of $386 million. The same quantity was reported at the end of 2025.

Tesla valued its digital assets at $674 million on June 30, down from $1.008 billion at the end of December. Its cash-flow statement recorded a $334 million unrealised loss on digital assets for the six months of 2026, underscoring the effect of Bitcoin price movements on figures.

That means the company’s Bitcoin position has not expanded during the rally. The roughly $122 million weekly increase cited from on-chain valuations is therefore an unrealised change in market value, not cash profit booked through a sale. Its precise valuation also varies continuously with Bitcoin’s price and can differ according to the market price and time used for calculation.

Tesla’s exposure remains significant because of the size of the holding and the volatility of Bitcoin. The 11,509 coins represent about 0.055 per cent of Bitcoin’s maximum programmed supply of 21 million coins. The position also keeps Tesla among the better-known listed companies retaining Bitcoin on their balance sheets, although several corporate holders own substantially larger amounts.

The latest move followed a broader rebound in cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin rose above $87,000 at the start of the week after gaining sharply over several sessions, while crypto-linked equities also advanced. The rally then lost momentum as Bitcoin slipped back towards $84,000, leaving the value of Tesla’s holding below the levels implied at the weekly peak.

The accounting treatment of the position is also relevant to Tesla’s financial statements. US accounting rules now require qualifying crypto assets to be measured at fair value, with changes recognised in earnings. As a result, large swings in Bitcoin can affect reported results even when a company neither buys nor sells coins during the reporting period.

Tesla’s Bitcoin position dates to 2021, when the company disclosed a $1.5 billion purchase and briefly accepted the cryptocurrency as payment for vehicles. It later reduced the holding substantially. During the second quarter of 2022, Tesla converted about 75 per cent of its Bitcoin purchases into conventional currency, adding $936 million in cash to its balance sheet.

The company has since retained a smaller core position. Its June filing put the acquisition cost of the 11,509 Bitcoin at $386 million, far below the market value reached during this week’s rally. That gap reflects the appreciation of the remaining coins over the company’s stated cost basis, although quarterly accounting results depend on fair values at the applicable reporting dates.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Loading next story…

Related news

Just in:
Kweichow Zhenjiu Partners with CDF Cruise to Host Exclusive Tasting Event Aboard “Adora Magic City” // Angel Health Wan Chai Clinic Commences Operations, Providing General Practice, Health Check and Vaccination Services // Huagui Group: A Global Player Across Two RMB100-Billion Aquatic Markets, as Honghu Lotus Root Ranks No. 1 in Antioxidant Content // Amari Koh Samui and OZO Chaweng Samui invite active travellers to fill their trip with more of the experiences they love // Pope Leo centres Paris visit on eastern Christians // Binzhou Aerospace Exploration Center, New Landmark for Science, Cultural Tourism // MIHAS Awards 2026 Celebrates Excellence and Sets New Benchmark for Innovation, Sustainability and Digitalisation Across the Global Halal Ecosystem // UNGA 81 Day 3: Gaza, Iran War And The Limits Of Multilateral Diplomacy // China deploys 26th internet satellite group from Hainan // UNGA 81: India Positions Itself As A Bridge Across A Fragmenting World // Keralam Govt Stays Implementation Of Minimum Marks In Schools // Long-lived Linux kernel flaw permits root container escape // Data displaces skills as threat hunting barrier // Binance opens bStocks access to UAE users // From City Apartments to Villa Communities: Exploring Binghatti’s Dubai Portfolio // What global investors want from Xi’s Washington summit // Iran proposes uranium transfer in US diplomacy push // After the FOMC: my macro convictions for 2027 // RemControl enables remote takeover of Android banking devices // Skilling And Placement Of Rural Youth Under DDU-GKY Is Dismal //