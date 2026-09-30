‘Save Democracy’ Rallies From Oct 2-8, INDIA Bloc March To ECI On Oct 6

By Dr. Gyan Pathak

On the morning of September 30, 2026, Delhi witnessed display of a series of hoardings, unclaimed by any organization but believed to have been put on behalf of the BJP, that targeted leaders of opposition before INDIA bloc meeting, and claiming rift among their leaders. BJP separately criticised Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi. Nevertheless, much to their disappointment, top leaders of the INDIA bloc allies or their representatives, participated in the meeting, and formed stronger united front against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and BJP-led Union government helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The INDIA bloc meet produced a fairly concrete joint agitation programme centred on the ECI, CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR of the electoral rolls in the country. Moreover, they targeted PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Home Amit Shah and demanded their resignations.









Agreement reached among INDIA bloc allies on coordinated protest programme was significant. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge told media after the meet that a public meeting will be held in Delhi on November 1, 2026. It will be the first among the five rallies that the INDIA bloc will hold to inform the country “how the government is snatching away their right to vote and other constitutional rights.”

Among the other joint protest programme, agreed upon in the meeting was that all Opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 6. The meet decided to hold “Save Democracy” marches on all districts of the country from October 2 to 8.

INDIA bloc has also decided to seek an appointment with the President of India Droupadi Murmu to “underline the attack on Constitution.” The meeting reaffirmed the opposition’s demand for removal or resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and also demanded for scrutiny of the Election Commission’s handling of the SIR.

The allies not only decided to take the issues to the Parliament as part of their parliamentary strategy, but also beyond it. The announcement of the joint agitation programme is clear indication that they will combine their parliamentary action with street mobilisation, public rallies, and demonstrations, which is a significant political development.

The INDIA bloc parties that participated in the meeting were the INC, SP, AITC, NCP(SP), SS (UBT), RJD, CPM, CPI, JKNC, JKPDP, JMM, CPI-ML, IUML, KC(M), MDMK, VCK, RSP, KC(J) and AIFB. Apart from these 19, “other opposition parties stand united to protect the Constitution of India from repeated assault of the Modi Govt – most recently its Vote Chori gameplan through the ECI to remain in power,” wrote Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on a social media post on X. All these show that INDIA bloc successfully projected a united front.

After the discussion was over, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “We had a good discussion. Our collective opinion is that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar stole elections. We are not going to take this lying down. The people who have destroyed Indian democracy will be punished, no matter how senior they are. I mentioned to the Opposition leaders that they are the collective defenders of the Constitution.”

Among the Opposition’s six demands listed out by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the meeting were – First, the pre-SIR electoral roll be used for future election, and there should be complete transparency in every electoral-roll revision, including constituency-wise and booth-wise information on additions, deletions, and corrections. Secondly, due notice, reasons and an effective appeal mechanism before any legitimate voter is removed from the roll. Thirdly, protection of eligible voters from exclusion caused by administrative failures, inadequate documentation or lack of awareness. Fourthly, voting through ballots instead of EVMs. Fifthly, institutional accountability. Sixthly, an Election Commission that commands confidence across the political spectrum.

Congress leader Kharge, said after the meeting that all INDIA bloc leaders agreed to his demand that ballot papers should replace electronic voting machines (EVMs). He also said, “All laws brought by this ‘chori ki sarkar’ should be repealed.”

“Now we know why the PM brought the ‘Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023’, to remove CJI from the selection panel of the Election Commission and instead replaced by a Minister. Further, it has been provided in that Bill (which has now become an Act) that “notwithstanding other laws, no court could entertain or continue civil or criminal proceedings against a person who was or had been CEC/EC for an act, thing, or word committed, done, or spoken while discharging official duty or function. Thus, a blanket immunity for life had been provided to CEC /EC,” Congress president Kharge said.

Addressing the media, former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that CEC Gyanesh Kumar “stole” elections from the BJP government and he must resign immediately.

Even before the INDIA bloc meet, the Congress CWC had met in New Delhi on September 28. It had resolved to demand immediate resignation of CEC, immediate suspension of SIR, and immediate restoration of the 13 crore 30 lakh names of voters removed from electoral rolls. Their resolution said that this brazen vote chori (theft) has been organised by the CEC on behalf of the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, adding that nothing short of their resignation will ensure the safety of our constitution and hard-earned democracy. The CWC called CEC Gyanesh Kumar a “puppet” of the BJP.

On September 29, the Supreme Court of India had also agreed to list and hear a petition next week seeing suspension of CEC Gyanesh Kumar from office for his alleged unilateral exercise of authority in the name of the ECI. (IPA Service)

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