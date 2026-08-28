King Harald dies at 89 after long reign

Norway’s King Harald V died on Friday aged 89, ending a 35-year reign during which he became one of the country’s most recognisable symbols of national unity. The Royal House said he died peacefully at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet at 6.35 am on August 28.

Harald had been admitted to hospital on August 17 while receiving treatment connected with haemolytic anaemia, a disorder in which red blood cells are destroyed faster than they can be replaced. His condition was complicated by a bacterial infection in the bloodstream and deteriorated sharply in the final days of his life.

The palace described his condition as “very serious” on Thursday, prompting Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon and other members of the royal family to cancel engagements and gather at the hospital. Hundreds of people assembled outside the Royal Palace in Oslo, leaving flowers and other tributes as concern about the monarch’s health intensified.

Harald had suffered several health problems during the later years of his reign. He underwent surgery and had a pacemaker implanted in 2024 after becoming ill during a private holiday in Malaysia. Despite his declining health and reduced programme of public duties, he repeatedly ruled out abdication, arguing that the constitutional oath he had taken as monarch committed him to the role for life.

Born on February 21, 1937, at Skaugum in Asker, Harald was the only son of Crown Prince Olav and Crown Princess Märtha. His birth secured the succession at a time when Norway’s constitution permitted only male heirs to inherit the throne. He was the first prince born in Norway for 567 years.

His childhood was transformed by Germany’s invasion of Norway in April 1940. The royal family and government fled Oslo as German forces advanced, and Harald spent part of the Second World War abroad before returning after liberation in 1945. His experiences during the occupation became part of the broader wartime history that strongly shaped Norway’s modern monarchy.

Harald became crown prince when his grandfather, King Haakon VII, died in 1957 and his father ascended the throne as King Olav V. His relationship with Sonja Haraldsen, a commoner, initially posed difficulties for a royal establishment operating under more restrictive traditions. After years of uncertainty, King Olav approved their marriage, which took place at Oslo Cathedral in August 1968.

The couple had two children, Princess Märtha Louise and Crown Prince Haakon. Harald became king on January 17, 1991, after the death of King Olav V, assuming the constitutional and ceremonial responsibilities of head of state. He retained the royal motto “Alt for Norge”, or “All for Norway”, used by his father and grandfather.

His reign coincided with major social and economic changes. Norway consolidated its position as one of Europe’s wealthiest countries, built on petroleum revenues, an extensive welfare system and one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds. The king remained outside party politics, as required by the conventions surrounding Norway’s constitutional monarchy, while representing the country at state occasions and diplomatic events.

Harald also acquired a public reputation for emphasising tolerance and social inclusion. His speeches after national tragedies, including the July 22, 2011 attacks in Oslo and on Utøya, reinforced his position as a stabilising figure whose principal political value rested in symbolism rather than executive authority.

His later reign unfolded as European monarchies faced growing scrutiny over their cost, purpose and conduct. Polling continued to show majority backing for Norway’s monarchy, although support weakened amid controversies involving members of the wider royal family. A survey published in May showed nearly two-thirds of respondents continued to favour retaining the institution.

Harald’s death transfers the crown to his son Haakon, who had already been performing constitutional duties as regent during his father’s illness. The 53-year-old had increasingly represented the monarchy as Harald’s health limited his programme.