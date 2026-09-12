Vance gains ground in Republican 2028 succession race

Vice-President JD Vance has emerged from the Republican midterm convention in Dallas with his standing as a potential 2028 presidential contender enhanced, after a keynote speech drew chants from delegates and fresh praise from President Donald Trump.

Vance used Thursday night’s address to present himself as a defender of Trump’s political movement while urging Republicans to stay united ahead of the November midterm elections. Delegates repeatedly chanted his name and, at one point, “48”, a reference to the next presidential number if he were elected in 2028.

Trump, who followed Vance on stage, praised his vice-president’s performance and later told reporters that Vance had done “very well”, calling him “a very talented guy”. The president has stopped short of formally endorsing a successor, but his public comments have increasingly placed Vance at the centre of Republican speculation over the party’s leadership after Trump.

The US Constitution bars Trump from being elected to a third presidential term. That has given greater weight to signs of manoeuvring among Republicans who could compete for the nomination in 2028, although no major candidate has declared a campaign and the contest remains more than two years away.

Vance, 42, has said he will discuss a possible presidential run with his wife, Usha Vance, after the midterm elections. He has also said he expects Trump to support whatever decision he makes. Trump, for his part, has described Vance as a likely figure in the party’s future while also praising Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Dallas appearance strengthened Vance’s claim to the MAGA base without requiring him to separate himself from Trump. He praised the president, defended the administration’s record and attacked Democrats on immigration, policing, cultural issues and economic policy. He also appealed directly to younger voters and families, describing national opportunity as a “birthright” for American children.

His reception was among the strongest given to any speaker other than Trump during the two-day gathering. That enthusiasm matters because Republican activists, donors and elected officials are beginning to test which figures can inherit Trump’s coalition while retaining its populist economic and cultural priorities.

Vance nevertheless faces significant uncertainties. Rubio is widely regarded as a plausible rival and has extensive support among more traditional Republicans as well as a prominent foreign-policy role. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas also remain figures discussed by party activists, while other names could emerge after the midterms.

There are policy risks for Vance as well. The administration’s handling of the conflict with Iran has created strains inside parts of the Republican coalition, particularly among voters wary of extended overseas military commitments. Vance did not directly centre the issue in his convention speech, instead stressing party unity even when supporters disagree with individual policies.

The political environment could also shift sharply depending on the November elections. Republicans are defending their congressional position at a time when voters are focused heavily on living costs, inflation and the direction of the economy. A poor result could accelerate internal arguments over Trump’s political strategy and complicate the standing of anyone closely identified with the administration.

Polling cited during the convention showed Vance leading a hypothetical Republican primary field, with Rubio in second place and Donald Trump Jr further behind. Such surveys are an early snapshot rather than a reliable forecast of a contest that has not formally begun, but they reinforce the view that Vance currently has advantages no other potential candidate fully matches.

The convention itself was designed primarily as a campaign rally for the November 3 midterms, an unusual gathering between presidential election years. Yet the succession question repeatedly surfaced as delegates compared possible future standard-bearers, underscoring how preparations for a post-Trump contest are already running alongside the congressional campaign.