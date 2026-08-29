Nihal El Aasar pushes Arab music beyond labels

Egyptian writer, DJ and radio host Nihal El Aasar is challenging narrow definitions of Arab music by using radio, live performances and artistic collaborations to showcase underground sounds spanning electronic music, experimental composition, hip-hop, drill and regional club culture.

Raised in Cairo and now based in London, El Aasar has built a multidisciplinary career that connects music with writing, politics and cultural analysis. Her approach rejects the idea that music from Arab countries can be represented by a single recognisable style, arguing instead that the region contains distinct and rapidly evolving scenes shaped by local histories, cities, migration and global musical exchange.

That philosophy has become central to Nile to Bank, the monthly programme she hosts on London-based NTS Radio. The show features alternative and left-field music from across the Arab region while bringing musicians and other cultural practitioners into conversations about the overlap between genres and influences. El Aasar has been a regular host at the station since 2022.

Her route into broadcasting was unconventional. After playing a mixture of Arab electronic music, Palestinian rap and Egyptian drum and bass at a gathering in 2022, she was encouraged to contact NTS. Expecting perhaps to appear as a guest, she was instead offered her own live programme and effectively learnt to DJ while broadcasting. The experience led to a residency and the development of Nile to Bank as a platform for music that often falls outside commercial ideas of what audiences expect from the Middle East.

El Aasar’s selections move between genres rather than treating geography as a musical category. Egypt alone supports audiences and artists working across mahraganat, techno, breakbeat, experimental electronics and other forms, while scenes in Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon and elsewhere have developed their own combinations of rap, electronic production and traditional influences.

Her work has also moved beyond radio into galleries and performance spaces. At the 2026 VIMA Art Fair in Limassol, Cyprus, El Aasar presented Last Wave, a music set rooted in Cairo’s underground and examining musical crossovers across the Middle East and North Africa. The performance formed part of The Waves Crashing programme and mixed contemporary club sounds with a broader exploration of cultural movement across the region.

The Limassol appearance followed her involvement with Peter Doig’s House of Music at Serpentine South in London, which ran from October 2025 to February 2026. The project combined Doig’s paintings with recorded music and rare analogue sound systems, while a programme of listening sessions invited artists, musicians and collectors to play material from their own collections.

El Aasar’s contribution moved between older and contemporary Arab recordings using cassette and vinyl, drawing on Cairo’s soundscape rather than following a strict chronology. Classic, folk, pop, experimental and underground club recordings were placed alongside one another, highlighting connections that conventional classifications often separate into categories such as traditional, alternative and popular.

The widening international audience for such programming comes as artists from the Middle East and North Africa gain greater visibility in electronic and experimental music. Producers and DJs increasingly circulate through European festivals, independent radio stations and specialist clubs without abandoning regional references. Jordanian producer Toumba, for example, has become closely associated with efforts to rethink how Arabic club music can interact with contemporary electronic production.

El Aasar’s broader cultural work follows a similar approach. Alongside broadcasting and DJ performances, she works as a writer, researcher and political analyst, with subjects ranging from political economy and regional politics to literature, culture and music. That combination gives Nile to Bank a wider purpose than music discovery alone, connecting artistic production to the political and social conditions from which it emerges.

The result is a challenge to an enduring tendency to package music from more than 20 Arab countries as a single cultural product. El Aasar instead treats Cairo, Beirut, Amman, Ramallah and other centres as individual ecosystems whose musicians borrow from each other while simultaneously engaging with global hip-hop, bass music, techno, indie and experimental traditions.