Al Marmoom expands Emirati cooking experience for visitors

Dubai’s Al Marmoom Oasis is offering visitors a four-hour Emirati cooking and Bedouin dining experience that combines hands-on food preparation with cultural activities in a desert setting.

The programme, operated at Al Marmoom Desert Resort, allows participants to prepare traditional Emirati dishes under the guidance of a chef before eating the meal in a Bedouin-style lounge. Booking platforms list chicken, lamb and vegetarian options, giving visitors a choice of menus while retaining the same cooking-and-dining format.

Participants are introduced to dishes associated with Emirati and Gulf cuisine, including salona, madrouba, grilled kebabs, aromatic rice and freshly baked bread. The session also demonstrates the preparation of accompaniments such as hummus, muhammara and Arabic salad, with the emphasis placed on learning methods and ingredients rather than watching a staged meal service.

The activity is being marketed as a cultural experience as well as a food class, with organisers adding storytelling, music and traditional hospitality elements after the cooking session. Guests may also encounter falcons, Arabian horses and camels, while henna activities are included in some packages.

Current listings place the experience at Al Marmoom Oasis in Dubai’s desert area and give the standard duration as about four hours. Ticket prices vary by platform and package. One current listing prices admission from Dh325 for guests aged 12 and above and Dh163 for children aged six to 11, while private bookings for groups are also available. Other platforms list the adult experience at about $79, including taxes and fees.

The class reflects a wider effort by Dubai’s tourism sector to develop activities that move beyond sightseeing and give travellers greater exposure to local foodways and social traditions. Emirati cuisine draws heavily on rice, meat, seafood, dates and spices, with dishes shaped by the country’s coastal, desert and trading history. Cooking-based tourism has increasingly become part of the city’s cultural offering, alongside heritage districts, museums and desert camps.

Unlike a conventional restaurant dinner, the Al Marmoom programme requires guests to take part in preparing the food they later eat. That format gives visitors practical exposure to techniques used in Emirati kitchens and creates a more interactive setting for explaining how dishes are assembled, seasoned and served.

The choice of chicken, lamb or vegetarian menus also broadens the activity beyond visitors seeking a fixed traditional banquet. Listings describe the class as suitable for travellers who want a structured introduction to local cuisine without requiring previous cooking experience.

The Bedouin-style dining portion follows the cooking session, with guests seated in a traditional lounge environment and served the food they have prepared. Cultural storytelling and music are incorporated into the evening, while the desert location provides a setting intended to connect the meal with aspects of the UAE’s heritage.

Al Marmoom, on the outskirts of Dubai, has become a major location for desert tourism and heritage-oriented activities. The oasis venue hosts a range of experiences linked to wildlife, camel culture and traditional forms of hospitality, making the cooking class part of a broader visitor programme rather than a stand-alone city workshop.

Dubai’s tourism authorities describe the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve as the UAE’s largest unfenced nature reserve, covering more than 10 per cent of Dubai’s land area. Its mix of dunes, wetlands, wildlife and Bedouin-style cultural experiences has made the area a significant setting for nature-based and heritage tourism in Dubai.

Customer feedback published on booking platforms has generally highlighted the hands-on character of the class and the opportunity to eat the finished meal in the desert setting. Several reviewers have also pointed to camel rides, bread-making demonstrations and interaction with hosts as memorable parts of the programme.

The experience is listed as operating through September 30 on some event platforms, although availability varies by date and booking provider. Travellers are advised to check the selected menu, age category, transport arrangements and cancellation terms before confirming a reservation.