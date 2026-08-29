Nvidia moves to acquire Hugging Face for $12.9bn

Nvidia has agreed to acquire Hugging Face for a reported $12.9 billion, moving to take control of one of the artificial intelligence industry’s most important open-model platforms after the startup explored a sale at valuations above $13 billion.

The transaction, which has not been publicly detailed by either company, would rank among Nvidia’s largest acquisitions and deepen its expansion beyond the graphics processors that underpin much of the generative AI boom. The deal follows talks between the companies after Hugging Face hired a bank to gauge interest from prospective buyers.

Hugging Face had been seeking a valuation of at least $13 billion, almost three times the $4.5 billion value attached to the company during its $235 million Series D funding round in 2023. Nvidia participated in that financing alongside Salesforce Ventures, Google, Amazon, Intel, IBM, Qualcomm and other investors.

The reported agreement underscores how rapidly valuations are rising for companies positioned between AI model developers and the businesses and programmers using their technology. Hugging Face does not primarily compete by training costly frontier models. Instead, its platform has become a major distribution and collaboration hub for open-source and open-weight AI.

Millions of models and more than one million datasets are available through the Hugging Face ecosystem, while its widely used Transformers software library has become a standard tool for developers building applications around large language models, image generators and other machine-learning systems. The company has also expanded into enterprise hosting, computing services and robotics.

Its annualised revenue has reached about $150 million, making the reported acquisition price exceptionally high by conventional software valuation measures. Nvidia, however, would be acquiring far more than Hugging Face’s current sales. The platform gives the chipmaker direct access to a huge community of developers deciding which AI models, computing frameworks and hardware architectures to use.

That relationship could strengthen Nvidia’s position as competition intensifies around AI infrastructure. The company already dominates the market for processors used to train and run advanced AI systems, but rivals including AMD, cloud providers and technology groups developing their own specialised chips are working to reduce dependence on Nvidia hardware.

Ownership of Hugging Face would give Nvidia influence over an increasingly important layer connecting models with computing infrastructure. Developers can use the platform with Nvidia processors as well as competing hardware, making Hugging Face’s position as a broadly neutral marketplace one of its most valuable characteristics.

Preserving that neutrality could become a central issue for regulators and the open-source community. Developers and competing semiconductor companies will watch whether Nvidia continues supporting software designed for AMD, Intel and other hardware architectures on the same terms as its own products.

A transaction of this size would also face scrutiny from competition authorities because it would link the leading supplier of AI accelerators with one of the largest repositories used to distribute AI models. Regulators have been paying closer attention to investments, licensing arrangements and acquisitions that allow major technology companies to expand control over different layers of the AI industry.

Hugging Face was founded in New York in 2016 by Clément Delangue, Julien Chaumond and Thomas Wolf. Initially conceived as a chatbot business, it shifted towards open-source machine learning and developed into an infrastructure provider central to the AI developer community.

The company has deliberately cultivated an image as neutral ground where competing technology groups can publish and distribute models. Delangue has previously described Hugging Face as a form of “Switzerland” for AI, reflecting its effort to remain independent of any single technology supplier.

That stance had previously influenced its financing choices. Hugging Face turned down an investment proposal from Nvidia that would have placed a roughly $7 billion valuation on the company, amid concerns that allowing one strategic investor to gain an outsized position could affect its independence.

The economics have shifted as competition for AI infrastructure assets accelerates. Companies providing distribution, developer access and model-routing services are attracting valuations that would have appeared difficult to justify only a few years ago. Buyers increasingly regard control of developer ecosystems as strategically important because developers often determine which models, cloud services and chips ultimately gain adoption.

Nvidia has meanwhile been deploying the enormous cash flow generated by its AI processor business across startups, infrastructure projects and strategic partnerships. Its private-company investment portfolio has expanded sharply as chief executive Jensen Huang seeks to position the group across the wider AI computing ecosystem rather than leave Nvidia dependent solely on semiconductor sales.