QIA backs Gatik expansion in autonomous freight

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Qatar Investment Authority has backed autonomous trucking company Gatik in a $200 million funding round aimed at expanding driverless freight operations across major North American supply chains.

The Series D financing was co-led by QIA and Koch Disruptive Technologies, with Millennium Management, ARK Invest, Intact Private Capital and Arca Continental among the other participants. Gatik plans to use the capital to expand its commercial fleet, technology infrastructure and workforce as retailers and consumer goods companies seek additional freight capacity.

Gatik operates fully driverless trucks carrying goods between distribution centres and stores in Texas, Arizona and Arkansas, as well as Ontario in Canada. The company has completed about 85,000 fully driverless orders and says its operations have maintained an on-time delivery rate of about 99 per cent.

The company has also secured more than $600 million in contracted revenue, illustrating how autonomous trucking is moving beyond limited trials towards long-term commercial agreements. Gatik is targeting a fleet of more than 100 driverless trucks by the end of 2026, with considerably larger deployments expected as customer networks expand.

The investment gives QIA greater exposure to an autonomous freight industry attracting capital from sovereign funds, technology investors and asset managers. The fund has been increasing its investments in businesses that combine artificial intelligence, industrial technology and infrastructure, particularly where technology has already progressed beyond laboratory development.

Gatik’s model differs from companies concentrating primarily on long-distance motorway trucking. Its vehicles operate on repeated regional routes linking warehouses, distribution centres and retail locations. Such routes offer predictable operating conditions while still requiring vehicles to negotiate highways, surface streets, junctions and changing traffic conditions.

Chief executive and co-founder Gautam Narang has positioned this middle-mile approach as a practical route to commercialising autonomous vehicles. Rather than waiting for completely unrestricted driverless trucking across entire national road networks, Gatik works with customers on defined freight corridors where vehicles can operate frequently and generate revenue.

Demand has accelerated following a multi-year agreement with PepsiCo covering autonomous freight operations in North America. Gatik is already moving PepsiCo products in Texas, Arizona and Arkansas as part of regional transportation networks connecting facilities that require frequent and time-sensitive deliveries.

The companies began working together in 2022. The expanded arrangement gives PepsiCo additional transport capacity while allowing route plans to respond to changes in distribution-centre activity, customer demand and delivery schedules. The system can accommodate multiple pickup and delivery points rather than operating solely between two fixed terminals.

Gatik also has a major relationship with Loblaw Companies in Canada. A five-year expansion programme envisages autonomous vehicles operating across the retailer’s Greater Toronto Area distribution network, serving hundreds of stores. The programme has been supported by Ontario’s regulatory framework for automated commercial vehicles.

The broader industry is entering an important commercial phase after years of development spending and testing. Aurora Innovation, Kodiak AI, Waabi and several other companies are pursuing autonomous freight applications, while established vehicle manufacturers and technology companies are developing competing platforms.

Investors are increasingly scrutinising whether autonomous vehicle developers can turn technological progress into sustainable transport businesses. High development costs, vehicle hardware expenses, regulatory requirements and the need for extensive testing have made access to capital crucial. Companies must also demonstrate reliability at commercial scale rather than merely accumulating autonomous test miles.

Gatik’s contracted revenue and repeated delivery operations have helped distinguish its strategy from programmes still focused heavily on testing. The company does not disclose its valuation, but the latest round takes the capital it has raised since emerging from stealth in 2019 to roughly $500 million.

Autonomous freight operators argue that driverless vehicles can address capacity constraints, improve utilisation and provide more consistent service because trucks can operate for longer periods without conventional driver schedules. Retail and grocery distribution is particularly attractive because goods frequently move along high-volume routes where delays can affect store inventories.

The technology nevertheless faces regulatory and public scrutiny over safety, responsibility in crashes and the impact on driving jobs. Deployment rules vary by jurisdiction, requiring autonomous trucking companies to work separately with state, provincial and federal authorities as their networks grow.