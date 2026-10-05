Qualcomm secures access to Huawei LogicFolding patents

Qualcomm has agreed to license patents underpinning Huawei Technologies’ LogicFolding chip architecture as part of a broad multiyear intellectual-property agreement spanning 5G, artificial intelligence, computing and networking technologies.

The agreement gives Qualcomm access to technology Huawei has presented as an alternative route to higher semiconductor performance when conventional transistor shrinking becomes harder and more expensive. It also marks an important commercial endorsement of Huawei’s expanding patent portfolio as the company seeks a larger role in global AI and computing markets.

Huawei and Qualcomm said the arrangement includes cross-licences to their patent portfolios across multiple technology fields. Qualcomm will separately purchase certain Huawei patents registered in the United States covering computing, AI, networking and other technologies. That purchase remains subject to required regulatory approvals.

Financial terms and the duration of the agreement were not disclosed. Huawei said completion of the transaction would lift the cumulative value of its patent licensing agreements above $6.9 billion. The company has said its intellectual-property licensing operation has generated positive revenue since 2021.

LogicFolding forms part of Huawei’s Tau Scaling Law, a semiconductor design framework unveiled in May. Rather than depending solely on geometric scaling — making transistors progressively smaller — the approach seeks to reduce the time required for signals to travel through chips and electronic systems.

Huawei says LogicFolding can shorten critical signal paths by reorganising circuits across vertically integrated layers. The company argues that compressing signal-propagation delay can raise effective transistor density and improve performance and energy efficiency without relying entirely on successive advances in lithography.

The technology has particular strategic importance for Huawei because US export controls have restricted its access to some advanced semiconductor equipment and technologies. China-based chipmakers cannot obtain the most advanced extreme-ultraviolet lithography systems made by ASML, complicating efforts to manufacture chips using leading-edge processes through conventional methods.

Huawei has therefore increasingly emphasised architecture, packaging, interconnection and system-level optimisation as ways of extracting more computing performance from available manufacturing technology. LogicFolding is one element of that effort, although Huawei’s performance claims and longer-term projections remain subject to commercial-scale validation.

Huawei has already introduced the architecture in its latest Kirin processors. The Kirin 9050 Pro used in the Mate XT 2 foldable smartphone incorporates LogicFolding, providing an early commercial application of the design approach. Huawei has also outlined plans to extend the underlying method beyond mobile processors towards AI accelerators and other high-performance computing systems.

The patent arrangement does not mean Qualcomm is adopting Huawei’s complete chip architecture in its products. Patent licensing provides legal rights to use covered inventions under agreed terms, while individual product designs, manufacturing decisions and implementation choices remain separate. Neither company disclosed which Qualcomm products, if any, could eventually incorporate technologies covered by the LogicFolding patents.

The broader agreement also deepens a long-running intellectual-property relationship between the companies. Huawei made its first patent-licensing payment to Qualcomm in 2001, while the new pact is their first licensing agreement to encompass 5G technologies.

John Han, executive vice-president and general manager of Qualcomm Technology Licensing, said the agreement recognised Huawei’s continuing innovation and intellectual property in 5G and other technology fields. He also said it reaffirmed recognition of Qualcomm’s 5G technology and its standard-essential-patent licensing programme.

Huawei chief intellectual property officer Alan Fan said the agreement demonstrated the value of Huawei’s innovations while recognising Qualcomm’s foundational contributions to modern communications technology. Both companies said their licensing practices were intended to be consistent with fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory principles.

The deal comes as Qualcomm broadens its business beyond smartphone processors into personal computers, automotive systems, networking and data-centre computing, areas where efficient AI processing and high-speed interconnects are increasingly important.

Qualcomm’s licensing business remains central to its model, with the company saying its portfolio contains 200,000 granted and pending patents across more than 100 countries and jurisdictions, including foundational cellular and AI inventions.