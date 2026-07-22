Samsung widens foldable range as component costs climb

Samsung Electronics has unveiled three new foldable smartphones, including a wider passport-sized model, while raising prices on two devices as higher memory-chip costs add pressure to its mobile business.

The Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip8 were introduced at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event in London on Wednesday. Samsung is expanding its foldable portfolio at a time when the wider smartphone market is shrinking and competition in premium devices is set to intensify.

The standard Fold8 adopts a shorter and wider design intended to make video viewing, gaming and multitasking more comfortable. Its proportions resemble a passport when closed, marking a shift from the taller book-style shape used in earlier generations.

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Samsung has priced the Fold8 at $1,899 in the United States. The more powerful Fold8 Ultra will cost $2,099, while the compact Flip8 carries a $1,199 price tag. The Ultra and Flip models are each $100 more expensive than their predecessors, reflecting rising production expenses and the growing cost of advanced components.

The company is seeking to protect its lead in foldable phones before Apple enters the category. Apple is widely expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone later this year, potentially bringing a larger group of premium users into a market that Samsung helped establish.

Foldable devices still account for less than 2 per cent of global smartphone sales, but shipments are forecast to grow by about 20 per cent this year. That contrasts with an anticipated double-digit contraction in the overall handset market, where demand is being weakened by higher prices, economic uncertainty and longer replacement cycles.

Samsung’s launch strategy suggests that it expects foldables to remain one of the industry’s few areas of meaningful growth. The addition of a third model gives buyers a broader choice between portability, screen size and productivity features.

The Fold8 Ultra is aimed at customers seeking a tablet-like experience. It offers the largest display in the range, a high-resolution 200-megapixel camera and a 5,000mAh battery. The standard Fold8 has a smaller body and is positioned as a more portable option for users who still want a large internal screen.

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The Flip8 retains the clamshell design that folds vertically into a compact square. Its external FlexWindow has been updated to show more notifications, controls and artificial intelligence features without requiring users to open the device.

All three phones include Samsung’s Galaxy AI tools and Google’s Gemini assistant. The software is designed to summarise content, translate conversations, edit images and provide contextual suggestions across applications. Samsung is placing greater emphasis on AI as hardware improvements become less dramatic and consumers demand stronger reasons to upgrade.

The larger screens on the Fold8 and Fold8 Ultra allow several applications to run at once. Samsung has also introduced software that can suggest actions based on what appears on the display, such as creating calendar entries, comparing information or moving content between apps.

Qualcomm’s latest premium mobile processor powers much of the range, while some versions of the Flip8 will use Samsung’s Exynos chips depending on the market. The mix enables Samsung to reduce reliance on outside suppliers while promoting its own semiconductor technology.

However, rising memory prices pose a complex challenge for the company. Samsung benefits from stronger chip prices through its semiconductor division, but the same trend increases costs for its smartphone business. Memory components form a substantial part of the bill of materials for premium handsets, particularly models offering high storage capacity and advanced AI functions.

The mobile division faces pressure to maintain margins without pushing foldable prices beyond the reach of consumers. Higher retail prices may restrict demand, particularly when conventional flagship phones offer many of the same cameras, processors and AI services at lower cost.

Analysts have also questioned whether a wider display and thinner body will be enough to persuade users to replace existing foldables. Durability, battery life and the visible crease in folding screens remain key concerns, although Samsung says it has strengthened the hinge and improved the internal display structure.

The Fold8 is lighter and slimmer than previous book-style models, addressing complaints that foldables can feel bulky when closed. Samsung has also worked to reduce the prominence of the crease across the main screen and improve one-handed use.