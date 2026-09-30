OpenAI pursues $30 billion round at $1.4 trillion

OpenAI is seeking at least $30 billion in fresh capital at a valuation of about $1.4 trillion before the new investment, as the ChatGPT maker turns again to private markets after delaying plans for an initial public offering.

Discussions with prospective investors remain at an early stage and terms could change, people familiar with the fundraising have said. Investor demand is driving the potential transaction as OpenAI records rapid revenue growth, while the proposed financing would provide additional capital during a longer period as a privately held company.

The targeted valuation would represent a sharp increase from the level established only six months ago. OpenAI said on March 31 that it had closed its previous funding round with $122 billion in committed capital at a post-money valuation of $852 billion, after initially announcing $110 billion of investment in February.

That February package included $50 billion from Amazon and $30 billion each from SoftBank and Nvidia. OpenAI said at the time that the money and associated infrastructure partnerships were intended to expand computing capacity, distribution and its balance sheet as demand for artificial intelligence services increased.

The latest fundraising plan has not been formally announced by OpenAI, and the company had not publicly confirmed the proposed $1.4 trillion valuation or the identities of investors being approached. The size and pricing therefore remain subject to negotiations.

Chief executive Sam Altman has also pushed back expectations of a 2026 stock-market debut. He has linked the decision to concerns surrounding the safety of increasingly capable artificial intelligence systems, leaving private financing as a major source of capital for a company whose computing and infrastructure requirements continue to expand.

The fundraising discussions come alongside accelerating commercial growth. OpenAI’s annualised revenue run rate is approaching $70 billion, helped by a sharp expansion in enterprise sales and broader use of its consumer and developer products. That growth provides a central argument for a higher valuation, although the company also faces exceptionally large expenditure requirements for computing capacity, data centres and advanced chips.

A successful transaction at the proposed price would place OpenAI among the world’s most highly valued privately held technology companies. The $1.4 trillion figure is a pre-money valuation, meaning the value assigned to the business before proceeds from the new round are added. Raising $30 billion on those terms would imply a post-money value of roughly $1.43 trillion if the round were completed at that minimum size.

OpenAI’s capital needs have risen as it seeks greater access to the computing infrastructure required to train and operate increasingly sophisticated models. Its February financing was accompanied by expanded arrangements with Amazon and Nvidia, including commitments covering next-generation inference and training capacity.

The company said then that artificial intelligence was moving from research into daily use at global scale and that access to computing power had become a strategic advantage. It also said additional financial investors were expected to join that round as it progressed, before announcing the larger $122 billion committed total at the end of March.

The proposed financing arrives amid intense competition for corporate artificial intelligence spending and investor capital. OpenAI and Anthropic are competing for enterprise customers while both require substantial funding to support model development and infrastructure. Private-market valuations have consequently become closely tied to expectations for revenue growth, computing costs and the eventual timing of public listings.

OpenAI has continued expanding its product range while placing greater emphasis on safeguards around advanced systems. The company this year has also announced major infrastructure partnerships designed to secure capacity across several technology providers rather than depend on a single source.

The March close also lifted the value of the OpenAI Foundation’s stake in OpenAI Group, underscoring the unusual corporate structure surrounding the business. OpenAI said the foundation’s holding had been valued at more than $180 billion when the February investment was announced. The company has described the foundation as one of the best-resourced nonprofit organisations, with funding capacity for areas including health breakthroughs and artificial intelligence resilience.