Share, Care, and Connect Over a Meal With Pay It Forward Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 August 2026 – A lot of people wish to do something kind for the world around them. However, most struggle finding an appropriate platform. Pay It Forward (PIF), a community meal-sharing app built on the simple idea that small acts of kindness can be passed forward, is officially expanding nationwide in Malaysia in June 2026. The platform revolutionises how people spread kindness through technology.

One Meal, One Ripple, One Community



Pay It Forward allows any participant to buy a prepaid meal at a participating local restaurant, café, or food outlet for someone else in their community. More than a one-way gesture, how Pay It Forward works is designed to create a ripple effect where kindness spreads, anyone can be both a Giver and a Receiver, and one small act sets off a wider movement of community connection.

How a Ripple Starts:

Share a Meal. Through the Pay It Forward app, a Giver purchases a prepaid meal from a participating Merchant and can include a Ripple Card with a positive message to pass on. Experience the Gesture. A community member redeems the meal in-store and can share the moment back by sending a Ripple Card of appreciation to the Giver. Pay It Forward. Receivers may later choose to share a meal through the platform for someone else, setting a ripple in motion. Grow the Community. Over time, Givers, Receivers, and Merchants form a wider community supporting one another, one shared meal at a time.

“We built Pay It Forward because we believe technology should help people reconnect, not just transact,” said Amelia Tang, Co-Founder and CEO. “A shared meal is one of the simplest ways to show someone in your community that you thought of them.”

From Pilot to Public Growth



Malaysia was chosen as the first launch market for Pay It Forward’s revolution due to the country’s rich food culture and strong sense of community. The nationwide rollout follows an extended period of product development, merchant onboarding, and community testing. A soft launch in November 2025 brought more than 100 participating Merchants and thousands of users onto the platform, providing the feedback needed to fine-tune the experience before scaling.

Beyond merchants and users, a recent memorandum of agreement signed with Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) introduced the PIF x UTAR Social Impact Project and Campus Ambassador Programme, giving students real exposure to social entrepreneurship and community work.

Kindness is Much Closer Than You Think



Pay It Forward is that platform, a simple way to take the small kind thought you have and pass it on, one meal at a time. Because kindness only truly begins when someone takes the first step.

To share a meal, redeem a meal, or sign up your business, visit payitforward.io/en-my.

Hashtag: #PayItForward

https://www.payitforward.io/en-my

https://www.linkedin.com/company/pif-fintech-sdn-bhd/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577508893886

https://www.instagram.com/pif_payitforward/

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pif_payitforward

Rednote: https://www.xiaohongshu.com/user/profile/6892efa7000000002900b4aa

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Payitforward-t6n

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Pay It Forward

Pay It Forward was founded by Amelia Tang, Ng Jiunn Jye, and Yvonne Guo on a simple belief: that technology should not only automate our lives, but also help people reconnect with each other. Drawing inspiration from the traditional Italian “Caffè Sospeso”, where one cup of coffee is paid for and left behind for a stranger, the platform brings that same spirit of sharing into the digital age.

Today, Pay It Forward connects Givers, Receivers, and Merchants in one transparent ecosystem, where anyone can purchase a prepaid meal at a participating local restaurant, café, or food outlet and gift it to someone nearby. As the first platform in Malaysia’s social-dining space to combine meal-sharing with community altruism, Pay It Forward is on a mission to build a kinder, more connected society, one shared meal at a time, because sharing is caring.