Etihad Rail charts phased expansion after strong demand

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Etihad Rail will open passenger stations in Dubai and Al Dhaid on September 30 as the UAE’s national railway operator accelerates a phased expansion supported by strong early demand.

The two openings will mark the formal launch of the wider passenger network, three months after introductory services began between Mohamed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah on June 30. More than 70,000 tickets have been sold since bookings opened, signalling growing acceptance of rail for inter-emirate travel.

Passengers are booking journeys an average of 12 days before departure, while several services have sold out ahead of their operating dates. The pattern indicates that customers are increasingly arranging business trips, family visits, educational journeys and leisure activities around train schedules rather than treating the railway solely as a new attraction.

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“People aren’t simply trying the train out of curiosity. They’re planning around it,” Etihad Rail chief operating officer Azza Al Suwaidi said. “When customers are booking nearly two weeks ahead, it tells us passenger rail is already becoming part of how people organise their journeys.”

The Dubai station at Jumeirah Golf Estates will connect one of the country’s largest residential and commercial centres to the national network. Al Dhaid station will extend access into Sharjah’s central region, strengthening links with agricultural communities, educational institutions and mountain destinations.

The next stage will begin on November 30, when passenger stations at Liwa and Madinat Zayed open in the Al Dhafra region. Their operating date was brought forward by one month to coincide with the start of the area’s annual festival and events season.

Three other Al Dhafra stations — Al Sila, Al Dhannah and Al Mirfa — are scheduled to begin operations on December 30. Sharjah’s University City station will follow on March 30, 2027, completing the planned sequence of passenger station openings.

The Abu Dhabi-Fujairah service currently links Mohamed bin Zayed City with Al Hilal City in Fujairah. The journey takes about one hour and 45 minutes, providing an alternative to a road trip that can be affected by congestion and variable travel conditions.

Each passenger train can carry up to 400 people and travel at speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour. The network is designed to connect 11 cities and regions through stations positioned near major population, employment and tourism centres.

Early users have included families, commuters, business travellers, school groups, tourists and People of Determination. The broad passenger mix has encouraged the operator to monitor demand closely and consider adding capacity where required during the introductory operating phase.

Etihad Rail Mobility executive director of commercial Adhraa Almansoori said the variety of customers showed that the railway was serving different travel requirements. Passenger behaviour would help determine future scheduling, service frequency and capacity as more stations join the network.

The expansion will also test the effectiveness of first-mile and last-mile transport connections. Bus services, taxis, private vehicles and car-rental arrangements will be central to moving passengers between railway stations and their final destinations.

Etihad Rail has selected Thrifty Car Rental UAE as its exclusive car-rental partner under a five-year agreement. The operator is also working with transport providers to improve access from stations, an important factor in encouraging travellers to shift from private cars to rail.

Fares on the introductory Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route were launched with discounted prices, with Comfort Class tickets starting at Dh55 during the promotional period. Passengers can book through Etihad Rail’s website and mobile application, selecting between Comfort and Premium travel options.