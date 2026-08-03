Bitcoin whales accumulate as retail holders retreat

Bitcoin’s largest holders have accumulated 19,610 coins since July 29, widening a sharp divide with smaller investors who reduced their exposure after a major security failure involving Coldcard hardware wallets.

Wallets holding between 10 and 10,000 Bitcoin increased their combined balances by 0.14 per cent over the period. Addresses containing less than 0.01 Bitcoin cut their holdings by 0.55 per cent, indicating that retail investors were more inclined to sell as concerns over self-custody security spread through the market.

The accumulated coins were worth about $1.25 billion with Bitcoin trading near $63,700 on Monday. The movement does not necessarily mean that individual billionaires purchased the entire amount. Large wallet groups can include investment funds, trading firms, exchanges, custodians and other institutional entities.

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The divergence nevertheless offers a significant indicator of market behaviour. Large holders appear to be absorbing supply while smaller participants respond to weak sentiment, falling prices and fears created by the Coldcard vulnerability.

The security breach was linked to faulty random-number generation in certain Coldcard firmware versions. The flaw weakened the creation of recovery phrases, making some wallet keys more predictable than users had been led to believe.

Attackers exploited the weakness to drain more than 1,300 Bitcoin, valued at about $89 million, from affected wallets. The theft expanded beyond the first identified group of victims as funds were removed from thousands of addresses linked to vulnerable devices.

Coldcard manufacturer Coinkite released emergency firmware fixes for affected models, including the Mk2, Mk3, Mk4, Mk5 and Q product lines. Users whose recovery phrases were created with vulnerable firmware were advised to generate entirely new seed phrases and transfer their Bitcoin to fresh wallets.

Merely installing updated firmware does not protect funds associated with an already compromised recovery phrase. Moving the same phrase to another device also leaves the holdings exposed because the underlying private keys remain unchanged.

The episode has challenged the assumption that offline hardware storage is automatically immune to remote theft. Hardware wallets separate private keys from internet-connected systems, but their security still depends on reliable firmware, strong entropy and correct manufacturing practices.

Retail reaction was intensified by broader weakness across cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin has fallen more than 20 per cent this year and remains far below the record level above $120,000 reached during 2025. It briefly traded below $60,000 in June before recovering towards the $63,000 range.

Sentiment indicators turned deeply negative after details of the wallet attack became public. Bearish commentary substantially outnumbered bullish discussion across major cryptocurrency platforms, reflecting concern that users who had followed standard self-custody advice could still lose their assets because of a hidden technical defect.

The accumulation by larger wallets suggests that well-capitalised investors may view the security scare as a temporary disruption rather than a threat to Bitcoin’s underlying network. The breach involved the process used by particular wallet devices to generate private keys, not Bitcoin’s blockchain or its core cryptographic protocol.

However, whale accumulation is not a reliable guarantee of an immediate price recovery. Large entities may be buying for long-term storage, market-making operations, arbitrage strategies or transfers between custody arrangements. Wallet-balance data also cannot always distinguish genuine purchases from internal movements by exchanges.

Institutional demand remains uneven. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds ended July with approximately $51.3 billion in cumulative net inflows since their US launch, but the products recorded a weekly outflow of about $61.5 million at the end of the month. Their net flows for 2026 remained negative by more than $5 billion.

Corporate activity has added another source of selling pressure. Strategy, the world’s largest listed corporate holder of Bitcoin, sold 1,638 coins for roughly $105 million between July 27 and August 2. The company used the proceeds to support preferred-share dividends and repurchase securities while retaining more than 842,000 Bitcoin.

The sale represented a departure from Strategy’s long-running accumulation model and came as the company faced an $8.2 billion quarterly net loss linked largely to the decline in Bitcoin’s market value.