Trump pauses Iran strikes as Hormuz talks advance

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

US President Donald Trump has suspended a planned military attack on Iran after Tehran and several Middle Eastern governments indicated that negotiations could produce a swift agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the operation had been cancelled on the condition that the parties rapidly finalise a deal addressing maritime access and Iran’s nuclear programme. He warned that US forces remained positioned to act if the diplomatic initiative failed or Tehran launched further attacks.

The announcement marked an abrupt pause in preparations for another round of strikes following weeks of military escalation, attacks on commercial shipping and severe disruption to energy exports from the Gulf. Trump said Iran and regional powers had outlined the broad parameters of an agreement, though neither Tehran nor the White House disclosed a complete negotiating text.

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Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged Trump to allow diplomacy more time during direct discussions with the US president. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and other Gulf governments have pressed Washington and Tehran to avoid military action that could expose oil installations, ports, airports and desalination plants to Iranian missiles and drones.

Negotiations are focused on restoring unrestricted commercial passage through the Strait of Hormuz, halting attacks on vessels and preventing shipping charges imposed by any individual government. Washington is also seeking binding commitments concerning Iran’s nuclear activities and regional military operations.

Tehran has maintained that it is not pursuing a nuclear weapon and has argued that its restrictions on shipping are a response to US and Israeli military operations. Iranian officials have also warned that any renewed attack could trigger strikes on energy infrastructure and military facilities across the region.

The strait, a narrow passage between Iran and Oman, remains one of the world’s most important energy corridors. About 20 million barrels a day of oil and petroleum products passed through the waterway before the conflict disrupted traffic. Roughly one-fifth of global liquefied natural gas trade also uses the route, with Qatar accounting for most of those shipments.

Vessel movements have remained far below normal levels as tanker operators assess missile, drone and mine risks. Some ships have rejected military escorts, while insurers have raised premiums or withdrawn coverage from voyages through affected waters. Shipping companies have also delayed departures or kept vessels anchored outside the Gulf.

The disruption has forced several producers to reduce output because storage facilities cannot accommodate crude that would normally be exported. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have diverted limited volumes through pipelines bypassing the strait, but Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain have fewer alternatives.

Energy prices have responded sharply to each escalation or diplomatic breakthrough. Oil markets rose during July as tanker traffic declined and attacks intensified, adding to concerns about fuel costs, inflation and slower economic growth. Asian economies remain particularly exposed because they purchase most of the crude and gas shipped through Hormuz.

Trump’s decision also reflects the limits of using military force to guarantee commercial navigation through a confined and heavily contested waterway. US forces can strike missile batteries, naval bases and command centres, but continuous protection for hundreds of tankers would require an extensive and costly operation.

Israel has backed US pressure on Tehran and remains prepared to strike if Iran rebuilds missile facilities or advances its nuclear programme. Israeli officials have nevertheless supported efforts to secure an agreement that restricts Iran’s military capabilities while restoring energy flows.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and presidential adviser Jared Kushner have been involved in efforts to shape the emerging framework. Oman has continued its traditional role as an intermediary, carrying messages between Washington and Tehran while Gulf governments coordinate proposals intended to prevent a wider war.

Any agreement will have to overcome disputes that undermined earlier understandings. Washington wants every shipping lane reopened without tolls, inspections or Iranian control. Tehran has asserted a right to regulate passages near its territorial waters and has demanded relief from sanctions and restrictions on oil exports.